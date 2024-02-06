The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors announced its new officers and approved several other agenda items during its meetings Thursday, Dec. 12, and Friday, Dec. 13.
James Limbaugh of Cape Girardeau was elected president of the board and Lloyd Smith of Sikeston was chosen as vice president during Thursday's work session. Limbaugh currently serves the board as vice president and will take over as president for Tina Klocke.
Limbaugh, a SEMO alum, is entering his second term on the Board of Governors. He is the regional president and executive vice president of Montgomery Bank in Cape Girardeau. Previously, Limbaugh has served as executive vice president of planning and business development for SoutheastHEALTH Regional Healthcare System and has experience in the financial services industry.
Smith, also a SEMO alum, served as the executive director of the Missouri Republican Party until he retired in 2013. Smith previously served as the chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson and her late husband, Bill Emerson. He has spent a total of 28 years serving Missouri's 8th Congressional District.
Health Sciences building named
The board approved naming the new health sciences building on campus the Roy Blunt Health Professions Hall. Blunt served the state as a U.S. senator from 2011-2023. Before becoming a senator, Blunt served in Congress as a state representative from 1997 to 2011.
“Naming the new health sciences building the ‘Roy Blunt Health Professions Hall’ will serve to express Southeast Missouri State University’s appreciation to Senator Blunt, making it a long-standing tribute to his selfless service, his tireless advocacy and his genuine commitment to the University and the State of Missouri,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in a news release.
Two appointed to boards
Kent Phillips' appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers was approved by the Board of Governors for a term that ends Dec. 1, 2027.
Phillips is the assistant director of athletics for facilities and event management, and is one of three SEMO representatives on the board, joining vice president of student life Bruce Skinner and sport management instructor Alicia Scott.
Additionally, Rhonda Weller-Stilson was appointed to the River Campus Board of Managers for a term that also expires Dec. 1, 2027.
Weller-Stilson is the dean of the Earl and Margie Holland College of Arts and Media and joins major gift officer for University Advancement Brad Koester and Skinner on the board.
Academic program changes
The board approved changes to multiple academic programs, moving proposals forward for authorization from the Missouri Coordinating Board for Higher Education.
Of the changes, the board approved adding a Bachelor of Science in game development to the Department of Computer Science's curriculum.
Two new options within the environmental science undergraduate program were approved, adding environmental health and biotechnology options. The board voted to change the university's jazz studies minor to jazz and commercial music.
In addition, the board approved a new Master of Science and minor in emergency management and preparedness, while eliminating the program's Bachelor of Science. The board also decided to eliminate the minor and undergraduate programs in public health, citing low enrollment numbers.
For more information about the Board of Governors' December meetings, visit www.semo.edu/news.
