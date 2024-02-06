The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors announced its new officers and approved several other agenda items during its meetings Thursday, Dec. 12, and Friday, Dec. 13.

James Limbaugh of Cape Girardeau was elected president of the board and Lloyd Smith of Sikeston was chosen as vice president during Thursday's work session. Limbaugh currently serves the board as vice president and will take over as president for Tina Klocke.

Limbaugh, a SEMO alum, is entering his second term on the Board of Governors. He is the regional president and executive vice president of Montgomery Bank in Cape Girardeau. Previously, Limbaugh has served as executive vice president of planning and business development for SoutheastHEALTH Regional Healthcare System and has experience in the financial services industry.

Smith, also a SEMO alum, served as the executive director of the Missouri Republican Party until he retired in 2013. Smith previously served as the chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Jo Ann Emerson and her late husband, Bill Emerson. He has spent a total of 28 years serving Missouri's 8th Congressional District.

Health Sciences building named

The board approved naming the new health sciences building on campus the Roy Blunt Health Professions Hall. Blunt served the state as a U.S. senator from 2011-2023. Before becoming a senator, Blunt served in Congress as a state representative from 1997 to 2011.

“Naming the new health sciences building the ‘Roy Blunt Health Professions Hall’ will serve to express Southeast Missouri State University’s appreciation to Senator Blunt, making it a long-standing tribute to his selfless service, his tireless advocacy and his genuine commitment to the University and the State of Missouri,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in a news release.

Two appointed to boards

Kent Phillips' appointment to the Show Me Center Board of Managers was approved by the Board of Governors for a term that ends Dec. 1, 2027.