Honor roll: Egyptian Elementary School second quarter

Egyptian Elementary School
High Honor Roll
3rd grade: Makenna Cole.
4th grade: Abel Brim, Harper Butler, Valorie Butler, Lutessa Decker, Jacob Hamilton, Isaiah Marable.
5th grade: Emma Cole, Amelia Hamilton, Baylee Lawson, Timothy Mastin, Wyatt Parker, Braya Pearman, William Riston, Layken Schlamer.
Honor Roll
3rd grade; Bryar Thomas.
4th grade: Kynsley Barringer, Madisyn Beeson, Christopher Cole, Cohen McHughs, Drake Sams, Amiya Wyatt.
5th grade: Tucker Behm, Easton Kaufman, Thomas Shackles, Leaswa Tims, Gavin Williams.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.