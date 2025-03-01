All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
EducationMarch 1, 2025

Honor roll: Egyptian Elementary School second quarter

Egyptian Elementary School announces its second quarter high honor roll and honor roll students for grades 3-5, celebrating the academic achievements of students like Makenna Cole and Abel Brim.

story image illustation

Egyptian Elementary School

High Honor Roll

3rd grade: Makenna Cole.

4th grade: Abel Brim, Harper Butler, Valorie Butler, Lutessa Decker, Jacob Hamilton, Isaiah Marable.

5th grade: Emma Cole, Amelia Hamilton, Baylee Lawson, Timothy Mastin, Wyatt Parker, Braya Pearman, William Riston, Layken Schlamer.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Honor Roll

3rd grade; Bryar Thomas.

4th grade: Kynsley Barringer, Madisyn Beeson, Christopher Cole, Cohen McHughs, Drake Sams, Amiya Wyatt.

5th grade: Tucker Behm, Easton Kaufman, Thomas Shackles, Leaswa Tims, Gavin Williams.

Story Tags
Honor Rolls
Advertisement
Related
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: Egyptian High School second quarter
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: Egyptian Middle School second quarter
EducationMar. 1
Honor roll: St. Mary Cathedral School 2nd qt
EducationMar. 1
Cape County Job Olympics event empowers students with specia...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Despite overall decline, SEMO sees growth in 'key enrollment areas'
EducationMar. 1
Despite overall decline, SEMO sees growth in 'key enrollment areas'
Southeast Missouri State University announces room, board rate hike for 2025-26
EducationFeb. 28
Southeast Missouri State University announces room, board rate hike for 2025-26
2021 Cape Central valedictorian Emma McDougal honored with prestigious Mizzou '39 Award
EducationFeb. 28
2021 Cape Central valedictorian Emma McDougal honored with prestigious Mizzou '39 Award
Handwritten hope: Students reach out to seniors on National Letter to an Elder Day
EducationFeb. 28
Handwritten hope: Students reach out to seniors on National Letter to an Elder Day
Jackson FBLA members excel at District 15 Leadership Conference
EducationFeb. 27
Jackson FBLA members excel at District 15 Leadership Conference
Cape Central student receives Senator’s Choice Award for 2025 art exhibition
EducationFeb. 27
Cape Central student receives Senator’s Choice Award for 2025 art exhibition
Carpe Diem 2025: SEMO’s vibrant celebration of global cultures scheduled for Saturday
EducationFeb. 27
Carpe Diem 2025: SEMO’s vibrant celebration of global cultures scheduled for Saturday
Explore the future of science at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair
EducationFeb. 27
Explore the future of science at the Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy