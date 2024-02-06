Honor roll: St. Mary Cathedral School 2nd qt

St. Mary Cathedral School
A Honor Roll
4th grade: Dylann Nguyen.
5th grade: Pedro Avila Henao, Matthew Barinque, Keagan Blattel, Ty Bolen, Isaac Bremer, Lennon Burner, James Calvin, Josie Farrow, Daelyn Halter, Audriana Haynes, Ethan Morris, Anderson Nguyen, Gracee Pobst, Matthew Stone, Olivia Witte.
6th grade: Olivia Williamsen.
8th grade: Ella Carr, Presley Florek, Scarlett Hampton, Katelynn Nguyen.
B Honor Roll
4th grade: Tristan Quinn, Lillian Hinman.
6th grade: Auggie Fisher, Isaiah Stucklik, Bao Tran.
7th grade: Azlan Faisal, Olivia Hinkebein, Christopher Pobst, Lilly Watson.
8th grade: Gianna Barinque, Ella Wichern.
