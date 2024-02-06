All sections
EducationMarch 1, 2025

Honor roll: Egyptian Middle School second quarter

Egyptian Middle School announces its second-quarter honor roll, celebrating high-achieving students across 6th to 8th grades. Notable mentions include Wyatt Goines, Emily Greable, and Vanessa Greenley.

Egyptian Middle School

High Honor Roll

7th grade: Wyatt Goines, Emily Greable, Ashlee Kaegi, John Livingston, Avery Parker, Kambria Ressel, Taylor Thompson, Emma Vick, Journey Webb.

8th grade: Vanessa Greenley, Reece Turner.

Honor Roll

6th grade: Alyviah May-Nelson.

7th grade: Jesse Arnhart, Macen Henderson, Corbyn Mouser.

8th grade: Owen Gibson.

Honor Rolls

