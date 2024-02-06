Honor roll: Egyptian Middle School second quarter

Egyptian Middle School
High Honor Roll
7th grade: Wyatt Goines, Emily Greable, Ashlee Kaegi, John Livingston, Avery Parker, Kambria Ressel, Taylor Thompson, Emma Vick, Journey Webb.
8th grade: Vanessa Greenley, Reece Turner.
Honor Roll
6th grade: Alyviah May-Nelson.
7th grade: Jesse Arnhart, Macen Henderson, Corbyn Mouser.
8th grade: Owen Gibson.
