All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EducationDecember 10, 2024

Southeast Missouri State expands Educators Advantage program, adding three more school districts

Southeast Missouri State University expands its Educators Advantage program by partnering with three more school districts, offering tuition discounts for faculty and staff on various online programs.

Southeast Missourian
Scott County (Kelly) Public Schools superintendent Bradley Kolwyck, left, and Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas shake hands during a signing ceremony welcoming the school district into SEMO's Educators Advantage program.
Scott County (Kelly) Public Schools superintendent Bradley Kolwyck, left, and Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas shake hands during a signing ceremony welcoming the school district into SEMO's Educators Advantage program.Courtesy Southeast Missouri State University
Portageville Public Schools superintendent Michael Allred, left, and Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas shake hands during a signing ceremony welcoming the school district into SEMO's Educators Advantage program.
Portageville Public Schools superintendent Michael Allred, left, and Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas shake hands during a signing ceremony welcoming the school district into SEMO's Educators Advantage program.Courtesy Southeast Missouri State University
Altenburg Public Schools superintendent Debbie Haertling, left, and Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas shake hands during a signing ceremony welcoming the school district into SEMO's Educators Advantage program.
Altenburg Public Schools superintendent Debbie Haertling, left, and Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas shake hands during a signing ceremony welcoming the school district into SEMO's Educators Advantage program. Courtesy Southeast Missouri State University

Three more school districts have partnered with Southeast Missouri State University through its Educators Advantage program, providing opportunities for academic growth and professional development.

Scott County (Kelly), Portageville and Altenberg public schools join nine other districts in the program. Other Educators Advantage districts include Advance, Bell City, Cape Girardeau, Chaffee, Gideon, Greenville, Jackson, Park Hills Central and Scott City schools.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The program will provide faculty and staff at all three school districts a tuition discount on SEMO's undergraduate, graduate and pathways for paraprofessionals online programs.

For more information about the Educators Advantage program, visit www.semo.edu/academics/online.

Story Tags
Education
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Advertisement
Related
EducationDec. 10
SEMO Small Business Development Center's business boot camp ...
EducationDec. 10
Community, staff unite for Cape Girardeau Public Schools' 10...
EducationDec. 10
CTC's mass casualty simulation prepares its high school stud...
EducationDec. 6
SEMO, Wyman Center strengthen alliance for student success

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Freedom Center of Missouri challenges Jackson schools’ decision to suspend student over alleged Snapchat confusion
EducationDec. 6
Freedom Center of Missouri challenges Jackson schools’ decision to suspend student over alleged Snapchat confusion
CTC director explores impact of credentials on high school job placement in doctoral dissertation
EducationDec. 5
CTC director explores impact of credentials on high school job placement in doctoral dissertation
SEMO engineering, technology programs secure full six-year reaccreditation from ABET
EducationDec. 4
SEMO engineering, technology programs secure full six-year reaccreditation from ABET
Photo gallery: Cape Central Academy officially unveils newly renovated facility with ribbon-cutting ceremony
EducationDec. 4
Photo gallery: Cape Central Academy officially unveils newly renovated facility with ribbon-cutting ceremony
SEMO enhances study abroad with new portal and peer mentor program
EducationDec. 3
SEMO enhances study abroad with new portal and peer mentor program
Southeast Missouri State University celebrates more than 700 graduates at fall commencement
EducationDec. 3
Southeast Missouri State University celebrates more than 700 graduates at fall commencement
Overcoming barriers: Excel Center helps adults earn high school diploma
EducationNov. 30
Overcoming barriers: Excel Center helps adults earn high school diploma
Cape Girardeau Public Schools found in compliance with state statutes in annual financial audit
EducationNov. 27
Cape Girardeau Public Schools found in compliance with state statutes in annual financial audit
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy