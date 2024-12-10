Three more school districts have partnered with Southeast Missouri State University through its Educators Advantage program, providing opportunities for academic growth and professional development.
Scott County (Kelly), Portageville and Altenberg public schools join nine other districts in the program. Other Educators Advantage districts include Advance, Bell City, Cape Girardeau, Chaffee, Gideon, Greenville, Jackson, Park Hills Central and Scott City schools.
The program will provide faculty and staff at all three school districts a tuition discount on SEMO's undergraduate, graduate and pathways for paraprofessionals online programs.
For more information about the Educators Advantage program, visit www.semo.edu/academics/online.
