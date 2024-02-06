Cape Central High School students in Kelly Henson's family meals class spent Friday morning, Dec. 13, preparing food to distribute to the homeless population in Cape Girardeau through the not-for-profit organization Street Level Cape Girardeau.
Henson, a family and consumer sciences teacher at Central, said she had previously worked with Street Level, which runs a "hot meal train" that feeds between 40 to 60 people four days per week and felt compelled to give back to the community through her family meals class.
"Part of our curriculum is we learn about different foods, and then we learn how to cook as an independent living skill," Henson said. "I wanted to try to do something good for our community, and teach those skills along with our actual curriculum skills of cooking."
Students helped prepare lasagna, green beans and cupcakes starting Thursday morning, Dec. 12, and continuing Friday. Henson said she feels strongly about helping those in need and wanted to show her students the importance of doing so.
"I think that if you're able to, you should help people who need it," Henson said. "I think that's something that needs to be taught to the younger generation as well. Just realizing that if there's something in your power that you can do, do it.
"I've done stuff with Street Level before, and it's just such a good organization. The homeless population is such an underserved one that is forgotten, and when you can do something, I think you should."
Henson isn't alone in taking pride in helping others. Sophomore family meals students Prestyn Mudro and Angel Rodriguez also expressed joy in being able to help the impoverished citizens of Cape Girardeau.
"Some people have financial problems and they don't have enough money to buy food, so I want to help," Mudro said.
"It makes me really happy because we can give back and feed them," Rodriguez said.
Through the family meals course, Henson strives to prepare her students for adulthood and how to be self-sufficient.
"My entire teaching philosophy is more than just curriculum," Henson said. "I guess that's what I'm supposed to teach, but I'm also teaching these kids how to be grown-ups, how to be independent members of society and how to contribute to society. There's more to that than curriculum. It's soft skills, it's social-emotional learning like learning to give back, and it's finding the holes in their knowledge, and filling those holes."
