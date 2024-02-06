Cape Central High School students in Kelly Henson's family meals class spent Friday morning, Dec. 13, preparing food to distribute to the homeless population in Cape Girardeau through the not-for-profit organization Street Level Cape Girardeau.

Henson, a family and consumer sciences teacher at Central, said she had previously worked with Street Level, which runs a "hot meal train" that feeds between 40 to 60 people four days per week and felt compelled to give back to the community through her family meals class.

"Part of our curriculum is we learn about different foods, and then we learn how to cook as an independent living skill," Henson said. "I wanted to try to do something good for our community, and teach those skills along with our actual curriculum skills of cooking."

Students helped prepare lasagna, green beans and cupcakes starting Thursday morning, Dec. 12, and continuing Friday. Henson said she feels strongly about helping those in need and wanted to show her students the importance of doing so.

"I think that if you're able to, you should help people who need it," Henson said. "I think that's something that needs to be taught to the younger generation as well. Just realizing that if there's something in your power that you can do, do it.