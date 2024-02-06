McDowell South RV presented the Armstrong Outdoors Fest 2025 on Saturday, March 1, at Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Kyle McDowell of McDowell South poses for a photo-op at the event. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Ernie Brown Jr., also known as “Turtle Man” from "Call of the Wildman", and Shannon Penn, or “Swamp Man", owner and driver of Team Unleashed Offshore Racing, pose with guests Alex Ressel of Cape Girardeau and his children, Tyler and Ella. The duo brings excitement to the event with their signature catchphrases, “Live Action!” and “Ay Yi Yi!” Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

The Traveling Radio Show creates a lively atmosphere at the event. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Mountain Man from "Duck Dynasty" greets guests with his signature smile, bringing his on-screen charm to life. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Marissa Tankersley of Marble Hill explores the interior of a Hideout travel trailer, presented by McDowell South RV. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Cliff Palmer of Jackson tests the feel of a motorcycle from Lawless Harley-Davidson. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Tyler Beardslee of Base Camp Country demonstrates to guests how to score (measure) a deer antler. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Lawana Starkey, Morgan Ellis, Alex Ellis and Elijah Ellis, all from Fredericktown, smile together, proudly representing their family-run KOA campground in Patterson. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

With more than 40 businesses represented, guests had plenty of booths to explore and activities to enjoy. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Heather Glastetter of Jackson, who works for State Farm, poses with Earl Brewer of Farmington, owner of the event's photo booth. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

Amy Muse of Oklahoma pours fresh coffee by the Coffee Company for guests as they browse the booths. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian

David Armstrong, Rich Rourk of Fruitland and Kevin Armstrong of Fruitland Armstrong Outdoors gather together, celebrating the success of their first event, with, hopefully, many more to come. Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ photo@moeryae.com, Special to Southeast Missourian