CommunityMarch 6, 2025

Photo gallery: McDowell South RV and Armstrong Outdoors host Outdoors Fest

McDowell South RV and Armstrong Outdoors' three-day Outdoors Fest in Cape Girardeau featured over 40 business booths, celebrity appearances, and live music, drawing crowds to the Arena Building in March 2025.

By Moeryae Sunshine Smith ~ Special to Southeast Missourian
McDowell South RV presented the Armstrong Outdoors Fest 2025 on Saturday, March 1, at Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
McDowell South RV presented the Armstrong Outdoors Fest 2025 on Saturday, March 1, at Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.
Kyle McDowell of McDowell South poses for a photo-op at the event.
Kyle McDowell of McDowell South poses for a photo-op at the event.
Ernie Brown Jr., also known as “Turtle Man” from "Call of the Wildman", and Shannon Penn, or “Swamp Man", owner and driver of Team Unleashed Offshore Racing, pose with guests Alex Ressel of Cape Girardeau and his children, Tyler and Ella. The duo brings excitement to the event with their signature catchphrases, “Live Action!” and “Ay Yi Yi!”
Ernie Brown Jr., also known as "Turtle Man" from "Call of the Wildman", and Shannon Penn, or "Swamp Man", owner and driver of Team Unleashed Offshore Racing, pose with guests Alex Ressel of Cape Girardeau and his children, Tyler and Ella. The duo brings excitement to the event with their signature catchphrases, "Live Action!" and "Ay Yi Yi!"
The Traveling Radio Show creates a lively atmosphere at the event.
The Traveling Radio Show creates a lively atmosphere at the event.
Mountain Man from "Duck Dynasty" greets guests with his signature smile, bringing his on-screen charm to life.
Mountain Man from "Duck Dynasty" greets guests with his signature smile, bringing his on-screen charm to life.
Marissa Tankersley of Marble Hill explores the interior of a Hideout travel trailer, presented by McDowell South RV.
Marissa Tankersley of Marble Hill explores the interior of a Hideout travel trailer, presented by McDowell South RV.
Cliff Palmer of Jackson tests the feel of a motorcycle from Lawless Harley-Davidson.
Cliff Palmer of Jackson tests the feel of a motorcycle from Lawless Harley-Davidson.
Tyler Beardslee of Base Camp Country demonstrates to guests how to score (measure) a deer antler.
Tyler Beardslee of Base Camp Country demonstrates to guests how to score (measure) a deer antler.
Lawana Starkey, Morgan Ellis, Alex Ellis and Elijah Ellis, all from Fredericktown, smile together, proudly representing their family-run KOA campground in Patterson.
Lawana Starkey, Morgan Ellis, Alex Ellis and Elijah Ellis, all from Fredericktown, smile together, proudly representing their family-run KOA campground in Patterson.
With more than 40 businesses represented, guests had plenty of booths to explore and activities to enjoy.
With more than 40 businesses represented, guests had plenty of booths to explore and activities to enjoy.
Heather Glastetter of Jackson, who works for State Farm, poses with Earl Brewer of Farmington, owner of the event's photo booth.
Heather Glastetter of Jackson, who works for State Farm, poses with Earl Brewer of Farmington, owner of the event's photo booth.
Amy Muse of Oklahoma pours fresh coffee by the Coffee Company for guests as they browse the booths.
Amy Muse of Oklahoma pours fresh coffee by the Coffee Company for guests as they browse the booths.
David Armstrong, Rich Rourk of Fruitland and Kevin Armstrong of Fruitland Armstrong Outdoors gather together, celebrating the success of their first event, with, hopefully, many more to come.
David Armstrong, Rich Rourk of Fruitland and Kevin Armstrong of Fruitland Armstrong Outdoors gather together, celebrating the success of their first event, with, hopefully, many more to come.
Over the three-day weekend, families filled the Arena, enjoying entertainment, shopping and browsing products and services of local businesses.
Over the three-day weekend, families filled the Arena, enjoying entertainment, shopping and browsing products and services of local businesses.

McDowell South RV and Armstrong Outdoors hosted a three-day Outdoors Fest at Cape Girardeau's Arena Building over the first weekend of March 2025.

More than 40 businesses sponsored booths at the event, showcasing their products and services.

Various activities, including appearances by stars of "Call of the Wildman" and "Duck Dynasty" and live music, kept attendees entertained.

gallery

