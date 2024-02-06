McDowell South RV and Armstrong Outdoors hosted a three-day Outdoors Fest at Cape Girardeau's Arena Building over the first weekend of March 2025.
More than 40 businesses sponsored booths at the event, showcasing their products and services.
Various activities, including appearances by stars of "Call of the Wildman" and "Duck Dynasty" and live music, kept attendees entertained.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.