Southeast Missouri State University’s Small Business Development Center is scheduled to launch its Early-Stage Business Boot Camp in early January 2025, with a second program available in February.

The boot camp consists of eight sessions designed to provide entrepreneurs with the skills necessary to develop a viable business model. Participants will engage in hands-on workshops and group exercises, and have “access to expert advice”.

“We’re excited to host the next two early-stage business boot camp classes in 2025,” Jakob Pallesen, director of the SBDC, said in a news release. “We had great success with entrepreneurs joining the first two rounds in the fall of 2024, and we can’t wait to engage more startups with this program in 2025.”