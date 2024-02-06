Plan ahead: SEMO releases campus services schedule during winter break

Southeast Missouri State University will be closed from Monday, Dec. 23, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, for winter break and will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. Classes for the spring semester begin Monday, Jan. 13.

Some services will still be available for students throughout winter break. The following operating hours will be observed.

Student Recreation Center

Dec. 16 through Jan. 12: Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: noon to 7 p.m.

Student Aquatic Center

Dec. 16 through Jan. 12: Monday-Friday: 5:30 to 7 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

All Recreation facilities will be closed Dec. 24 to 26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Regular hours resume Jan. 13.

Information Technology (IT) Help Desk

Dec. 16 through Dec. 20: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; phone and email support, 5 to 8 p.m.; Towers room 108, closed.

Dec. 23 to Dec. 25: All locations closed.

Dec. 26 to Dec. 30: Phone and email support, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 31 and Jan. 1: All locations closed

Jan. 2 and 3: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; phone and email support, 5 to 8 p.m.

Jan. 4 and 5: Phone and email support, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 6 to 9: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., phone and email support, 5 to 8 p.m.

Jan. 10: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; phone and email support, 5 to 8 p.m.; Towers Complex room 108, noon to 5 p.m.

Jan. 11 and 12: Memorial Hall room 107, closed; Towers Complex room 108, noon to 4 p.m.

Jan 13 to 17: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Towers Complex room 108, 5 to 9 p.m.

Jan. 18: All locations closed.

Jan. 19 to 20: Towers Complex room 108, 5 to 9 p.m.