All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
EducationDecember 13, 2024

Plan ahead: SEMO releases campus services schedule during winter break

SEMO's winter break closure runs from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, with limited services available. Recreation centers, IT help desk and dining services have varied hours. Classes resume Jan. 13.

Southeast Missourian
Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Hall, photographed Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.
Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Hall, photographed Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

Southeast Missouri State University will be closed from Monday, Dec. 23, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, for winter break and will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. Classes for the spring semester begin Monday, Jan. 13.

Some services will still be available for students throughout winter break. The following operating hours will be observed.

Student Recreation Center

Dec. 16 through Jan. 12: Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: noon to 7 p.m.

Student Aquatic Center

Dec. 16 through Jan. 12: Monday-Friday: 5:30 to 7 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.

All Recreation facilities will be closed Dec. 24 to 26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Regular hours resume Jan. 13.

Information Technology (IT) Help Desk

Dec. 16 through Dec. 20: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; phone and email support, 5 to 8 p.m.; Towers room 108, closed.

Dec. 23 to Dec. 25: All locations closed.

Dec. 26 to Dec. 30: Phone and email support, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dec. 31 and Jan. 1: All locations closed

Jan. 2 and 3: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; phone and email support, 5 to 8 p.m.

Jan. 4 and 5: Phone and email support, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jan. 6 to 9: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., phone and email support, 5 to 8 p.m.

Jan. 10: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; phone and email support, 5 to 8 p.m.; Towers Complex room 108, noon to 5 p.m.

Jan. 11 and 12: Memorial Hall room 107, closed; Towers Complex room 108, noon to 4 p.m.

Jan 13 to 17: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Towers Complex room 108, 5 to 9 p.m.

Jan. 18: All locations closed.

Jan. 19 to 20: Towers Complex room 108, 5 to 9 p.m.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jan. 21: Full services resume, 8 a.m.

IT Computer Labs

All computer labs will be closed starting Saturday, Dec. 14.

Kent Library Information Commons reopens at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.

Towers Complex and Merick Hall computer labs reopen Saturday, Jan. 11.

All other computer labs reopen beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Dining Services

Dec. 14 to 15: All services closed.

Dec. 16 to 20: Starbucks, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 21 to Jan. 1: All services closed.

Jan. 2 and 3: Starbucks, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 4 and 5: All services closed.

Jan. 6 and 7: Starbucks, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 to 10: Redhawks Market, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Copper Dome Café, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Starbucks, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Towers Landing, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; St. Vincent’s Commons, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Jan. 11: Copper Dome Café, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m.; Towers Landing, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m.; St. Vincent’s Commons, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Jan. 12: Copper Dome Café, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m.; Rowdy’s, 4 p.m. to midnight; Towers Landing, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m.; St. Vincent’s Commons, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4:30 to 8 p.m.

Jan. 13: Redhawks Market, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Copper Dome Café, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Rowdy’s, 4 p.m. to midnight; Subway, 7 a.m. to 9p.m.; Towers Landing, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; St. Vincent’s Commons, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Panda Express, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information about on-campus dining hours visit the SEMO Dining Services webpage.

Shuttle Services

Campus shuttle services will stop at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and resume regular hours Monday, Jan. 13.

Story Tags
SEMO
Southeast Missouri State University
Education
Advertisement
Related
EducationDec. 13
Cape Central's family meals class teaches compassion through...
SEMODec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...
EducationDec. 13
Submitted: A Hot Wheel kind of day
EducationDec. 13
Submitted: Fruit of the spirit-goodness

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Community, staff unite for Cape Girardeau Public Schools' 10-year facilities overhaul
EducationDec. 11
Community, staff unite for Cape Girardeau Public Schools' 10-year facilities overhaul
Southeast Missouri State expands Educators Advantage program, adding three more school districts
EducationDec. 10
Southeast Missouri State expands Educators Advantage program, adding three more school districts
SEMO Small Business Development Center's business boot camp returns in 2025 to empower entrepreneurs
EducationDec. 10
SEMO Small Business Development Center's business boot camp returns in 2025 to empower entrepreneurs
CTC's mass casualty simulation prepares its high school students for future careers in emergency response
EducationDec. 10
CTC's mass casualty simulation prepares its high school students for future careers in emergency response
SEMO, Wyman Center strengthen alliance for student success
EducationDec. 6
SEMO, Wyman Center strengthen alliance for student success
Freedom Center of Missouri challenges Jackson schools’ decision to suspend student over alleged Snapchat confusion
EducationDec. 6
Freedom Center of Missouri challenges Jackson schools’ decision to suspend student over alleged Snapchat confusion
CTC director explores impact of credentials on high school job placement in doctoral dissertation
EducationDec. 5
CTC director explores impact of credentials on high school job placement in doctoral dissertation
SEMO engineering, technology programs secure full six-year reaccreditation from ABET
EducationDec. 4
SEMO engineering, technology programs secure full six-year reaccreditation from ABET
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy