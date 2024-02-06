Plan ahead: SEMO releases campus services schedule during winter break

Southeast Missouri State University will be closed from Monday, Dec. 23, through Wednesday, Jan. 1, for winter break and will reopen at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. Classes for the spring semester begin Monday, Jan. 13.
Some services will still be available for students throughout winter break. The following operating hours will be observed.
Student Recreation Center
Dec. 16 through Jan. 12: Monday-Friday, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: noon to 7 p.m.
Student Aquatic Center
Dec. 16 through Jan. 12: Monday-Friday: 5:30 to 7 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., 4 to 7 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday: noon to 5 p.m.
All Recreation facilities will be closed Dec. 24 to 26, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Regular hours resume Jan. 13.
Information Technology (IT) Help Desk
Dec. 16 through Dec. 20: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; phone and email support, 5 to 8 p.m.; Towers room 108, closed.
Dec. 23 to Dec. 25: All locations closed.
Dec. 26 to Dec. 30: Phone and email support, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Dec. 31 and Jan. 1: All locations closed
Jan. 2 and 3: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; phone and email support, 5 to 8 p.m.
Jan. 4 and 5: Phone and email support, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Jan. 6 to 9: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., phone and email support, 5 to 8 p.m.
Jan. 10: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; phone and email support, 5 to 8 p.m.; Towers Complex room 108, noon to 5 p.m.
Jan. 11 and 12: Memorial Hall room 107, closed; Towers Complex room 108, noon to 4 p.m.
Jan 13 to 17: Memorial Hall room 107, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Towers Complex room 108, 5 to 9 p.m.
Jan. 18: All locations closed.
Jan. 19 to 20: Towers Complex room 108, 5 to 9 p.m.
Jan. 21: Full services resume, 8 a.m.
IT Computer Labs
All computer labs will be closed starting Saturday, Dec. 14.
Kent Library Information Commons reopens at 8 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2.
Towers Complex and Merick Hall computer labs reopen Saturday, Jan. 11.
All other computer labs reopen beginning Tuesday, Jan. 21.
Dining Services
Dec. 14 to 15: All services closed.
Dec. 16 to 20: Starbucks, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Dec. 21 to Jan. 1: All services closed.
Jan. 2 and 3: Starbucks, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jan. 4 and 5: All services closed.
Jan. 6 and 7: Starbucks, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 to 10: Redhawks Market, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Copper Dome Café, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Starbucks, 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Towers Landing, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; St. Vincent’s Commons, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Jan. 11: Copper Dome Café, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m.; Towers Landing, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m.; St. Vincent’s Commons, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Jan. 12: Copper Dome Café, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m.; Rowdy’s, 4 p.m. to midnight; Towers Landing, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 to 8 p.m.; St. Vincent’s Commons, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Jan. 13: Redhawks Market, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Copper Dome Café, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Rowdy’s, 4 p.m. to midnight; Subway, 7 a.m. to 9p.m.; Towers Landing, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; St. Vincent’s Commons, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Panda Express, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information about on-campus dining hours visit the SEMO Dining Services webpage.
Shuttle Services
Campus shuttle services will stop at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, and resume regular hours Monday, Jan. 13.
