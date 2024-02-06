The Cape Girardeau Public Schools' long-range facility planning committees held their inaugural workshopping meetings Monday, Dec. 9, at the district's central administration offices.

The district has created two separate committees to help develop the plan — an internal committee of 34 district employees and an external committee of 18 prominent members of the Cape Girardeau community — which it will present to the Board of Education on Monday, June 23.

"You all's role is to bring in your expertise and your viewpoints that you have and help us guide that," district superintendent of support services Josh Crowell said during the external committee meeting.

The district is changing from a five-year facility plan to a 10-year plan, which Crowell said could "open up monumental possibilities."

"As we all know, within 10 years, a lot can change," Crowell said. "Now, this plan will be adopted by the board at their June meeting, and it'll be presented to them at that time, but the adaptability of this plan is what's also going to be a pretty big positive. If something with technology changes in five years, or six years or seven years, we can adapt it. It's not always going to be set in stone. The foundation will be, but it could be an adaptable plan."

Once approved at the June meeting, the district plans to put a no-tax-increase bond for approximately $30 to $32 million on the ballot in the spring of 2026.