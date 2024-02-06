SEMO, Wyman Center strengthen alliance for student success

Southeast Missouri State University and Wyman Center expanded their partnership by signing a new memorandum of understanding to provide additional support for Wyman students on SEMO's campus.

Wyman is a St. Louis-based youth organization that helps teenagers gain skills to become successful adults. The partnership between the two entities "supports college access and degree completion for Wyman students" and provides them with a designated point of contact on campus.

“Collectively supporting students to success in their college journeys is the core commitment of our partnership,” Allison Williams, Wyman president and CEO, said in a news release from the university. “Knowing there is someone Wyman trusts on campus can help a student feel more comfortable.”