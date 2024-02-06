SEMO, Wyman Center strengthen alliance for student success

Southeast Missouri State University and Wyman Center expanded their partnership by signing a new memorandum of understanding to provide additional support for Wyman students on SEMO's campus.
Wyman is a St. Louis-based youth organization that helps teenagers gain skills to become successful adults. The partnership between the two entities "supports college access and degree completion for Wyman students" and provides them with a designated point of contact on campus.
“Collectively supporting students to success in their college journeys is the core commitment of our partnership,” Allison Williams, Wyman president and CEO, said in a news release from the university. “Knowing there is someone Wyman trusts on campus can help a student feel more comfortable.”
The partnership provides Wyman students access to SEMO's support staff who will work closely with them regarding their academic progress and social well-being.
“We sincerely value our partnership with Wyman,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in the release. “The organization enhances our ability to support students by providing the custom resources, support and opportunities they need to thrive in their academic journey.”
Eligible Wyman participants are offered a College Access Partnership Award (CAP-A) worth $500 to $2,000. Nominations must be submitted by March 1 during the nominated student's senior year. Additionally, students must submit their applications for admission at SEMO and its Educational Access Programs (EAPs) and file the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by the March 1 deadline.
Students who receive the award will be provided with academic support, mentorship and coaching through TRIO and EAPs, which are designed to enhance the "educational experience for first-generation, limited income students, meritorious students and students that actively participated in a college access program."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.