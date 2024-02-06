Submitted: Fruit of the spirit-goodness

The Fruit of the Spirit for November was goodness. The Guardian Angel staff selected two students who always promote goodness everyday.

On Wednesday, December 4, the staff & students gathered in the gym after lunch and recess for an assembly. Mrs. Kluesner told the attributes that 2 of the students showed and shared with others on a daily basis. The students selected were Carter Hulshof in PK-3 and Elaina Hahn from 6th grade. They have a spirit of goodness about them everyday at school. They help others and share with others. Elaina is always polite, respectful and courteous to everyone. She is the definition of goodness. Carter is kind to everyone and makes good choices. He has great manners and a smile on his face daily. They were each given a t-shirt and a school coupon book.

The December Fruit of the Spirit is Patience. The winners will be selected when everyone returns from Christmas break.