All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
Submitted Story
EducationDecember 13, 2024

Submitted: Fruit of the spirit-goodness

Guardian Angel School in Oran celebrated the Fruit of the Spirit for November, honoring students Carter Hulshof and Elaina Hahn for exemplifying goodness. Both were recognized for their kindness and positive influence.

Elaina Hahn was selected as one of the winners of the Fruit of the Spirit-Goodness. She is a great role model.
Elaina Hahn was selected as one of the winners of the Fruit of the Spirit-Goodness. She is a great role model. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Carter Hulshof was a winner of the Fruit of the Spirit-Goodness. He is always happy to share with others.
Carter Hulshof was a winner of the Fruit of the Spirit-Goodness. He is always happy to share with others. Submitted by Debbie Gaines

The Fruit of the Spirit for November was goodness. The Guardian Angel staff selected two students who always promote goodness everyday.

On Wednesday, December 4, the staff & students gathered in the gym after lunch and recess for an assembly. Mrs. Kluesner told the attributes that 2 of the students showed and shared with others on a daily basis. The students selected were Carter Hulshof in PK-3 and Elaina Hahn from 6th grade. They have a spirit of goodness about them everyday at school. They help others and share with others. Elaina is always polite, respectful and courteous to everyone. She is the definition of goodness. Carter is kind to everyone and makes good choices. He has great manners and a smile on his face daily. They were each given a t-shirt and a school coupon book.

The December Fruit of the Spirit is Patience. The winners will be selected when everyone returns from Christmas break.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
CTC's mass casualty simulation prepares its high school students for future careers in emergency response
EducationDec. 10
CTC's mass casualty simulation prepares its high school students for future careers in emergency response
SEMO, Wyman Center strengthen alliance for student success
EducationDec. 6
SEMO, Wyman Center strengthen alliance for student success
Freedom Center of Missouri challenges Jackson schools’ decision to suspend student over alleged Snapchat confusion
EducationDec. 6
Freedom Center of Missouri challenges Jackson schools’ decision to suspend student over alleged Snapchat confusion
CTC director explores impact of credentials on high school job placement in doctoral dissertation
EducationDec. 5
CTC director explores impact of credentials on high school job placement in doctoral dissertation
SEMO engineering, technology programs secure full six-year reaccreditation from ABET
EducationDec. 4
SEMO engineering, technology programs secure full six-year reaccreditation from ABET
Photo gallery: Cape Central Academy officially unveils newly renovated facility with ribbon-cutting ceremony
EducationDec. 4
Photo gallery: Cape Central Academy officially unveils newly renovated facility with ribbon-cutting ceremony
SEMO enhances study abroad with new portal and peer mentor program
EducationDec. 3
SEMO enhances study abroad with new portal and peer mentor program
Southeast Missouri State University celebrates more than 700 graduates at fall commencement
EducationDec. 3
Southeast Missouri State University celebrates more than 700 graduates at fall commencement
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy