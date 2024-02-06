When talking with longtime Jackson High School science teacher Andy Helle, his passion for his career as an educator is evident. But things didn’t begin that way.

After graduating from Oakville High School in St. Louis, Helle wasn’t 100% sure he knew what he wanted to do with his life. Planning to attend Southeast Missouri State University to play football, his parents told him they would pay for his education so long as he had a plan for what job he wanted to do with his degree. That’s when Helle settled on teaching.

“They said, ‘It's OK if it changes, but the entire time that you're in school, you need to be in school with a job in mind,’” Helle said. “Day one freshman year, I had to say what it was, and I thought, ‘I could see myself as a teacher.’ But the idea of it terrified me at the time. I was not anywhere near prepared to do any of that, but the more I went through the program, the more I realized this is who I am.”

Helle played linebacker for the SEMO football team, however, he would argue he didn’t play much at all despite lettering three years on the then-Indians’ special teams. Although he didn’t see too much time on the field, Helle said playing college football helped him with his education more than he expected.

“Historically, athletes, particularly football athletes, have had a propensity to not go to class, to fail out and then disappear off the face of the earth,” Helle said. “To ensure that we didn't do that, they made us go to eight or 10 hours of study hall. We had to go to the library every week and report. …

“It was the best thing that could have ever happened, because I'm already kind of ADHD and focus is not my forte. That forced me to sit there. The amount of homework that I had didn't really take that quantity of time, even the studying, because I went to every class, I paid attention in class and I asked questions, which is also a huge deal. But I had time to do a meticulous job on my homework.”

While attending SEMO, Helle, who grew up attending the Lutheran Church, became more in touch with his spirituality. He credited his next-door neighbor in the dormitory, Tongan teammate James Williams, for helping him grow his faith, which remains a focal point of his life.

Helle said Williams, whom he called “Big James”, was a “rock-solid man of faith” who didn’t drink, smoke or do drugs. The two were members of the university’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes organization, which helped Helle find a group of students who helped him stay on the straight and narrow.

“We got into a group of people that were firm in their faith and unwavering because there is a lot of temptation,” Helle said. “There's a lot of people that make a lot of bad choices in college that wreck their lives in a lot of different ways. I'm just very thankful to have been surrounded by good, godly people who wanted the right things.”

Getting started

Helle’s passion for being an educator truly began when he started student teaching. After observing students and teaching a class or two at a couple of schools, Helle landed at Chaffee Jr./Sr. High School for an eight-week stint as a student teacher. At the time, he wasn’t sure teaching was what he wanted to do after graduation and was leaning toward a career in ministry before ultimately finding his calling.

“I felt like God was going to use me for some kind of ministry. But it was when I started teaching these kids that I was like, ‘This is it, this is my ministry. This is who I am.’ I felt so at home teaching those kids biology, and I have loved my job ever since.”

After completing his time at Chaffee, Helle did another eight-week student teaching stint at Jackson High School. After graduating from SEMO in May of 2001, Helle said he painted houses over the summer to make ends meet before landing a full-time gig teaching at JHS, where he has continued to work for the past 24 years.

Helle’s first two years were somewhat hectic. He didn’t have his own classroom, requiring him to switch rooms and even travel to Jackson Junior High School, multiple times per day. His office, at the time, was a chemical storage area behind another teacher’s classroom.

“I taught three different subjects in five different classrooms at two different schools for my first two years,” Helle said.

Early in his career as an educator, Helle had reservations. He struggled financially early on working at JHS, and was leaning toward leaving the profession altogether. It wasn’t until he had a conversation with then-principal Rick McClard explaining that he was considering moving onto another career that he decided to stick around.

Helle said McClard had seen something in him and ultimately “took a chance” on him. McClard asked him what it would take to keep him around.