Submitted Story
EducationDecember 13, 2024

Submitted: A Hot Wheel kind of day

Mr. H's Hot Wheels contest revved up excitement at school, with students from pre-K to 7th grade racing for glory. Harper Gadberry emerged as the overall champion, winning the coveted Racing Car Cup.

Mrs. Seyer (kindergarten teacher), explained to the students how the hot wheel race would run. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Mrs. Seyer (kindergarten teacher), explained to the students how the hot wheel race would run. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
The members of one 2nd grade race, Fisher Gadberry, Gibson Curry, Brooks Curry, Teagan King and Sawyer Dirnberger, compete to find a winner in their group. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
The members of one 2nd grade race, Fisher Gadberry, Gibson Curry, Brooks Curry, Teagan King and Sawyer Dirnberger, compete to find a winner in their group. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
The race is on between the winners of each classroom, to see who will be victorious and named the 1st place winner. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
The race is on between the winners of each classroom, to see who will be victorious and named the 1st place winner.Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Mrs. Seyer awards Harper Gadberry (7th grade) with the Hot Wheel Racing Car Cup and a certificate for her 1st place in the 5/6/7 classroom and the overall winner. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
Mrs. Seyer awards Harper Gadberry (7th grade) with the Hot Wheel Racing Car Cup and a certificate for her 1st place in the 5/6/7 classroom and the overall winner. Submitted by Debbie Gaines
The students from each classroom hold up the certificates they won and their winning hot wheel cars. Left to right are Harper Gadberry (7th grade, 5/6/7 classroom winner and overall winner), Kye Roper (PK-4 winner), Berkley Diennis (1st grade winner), Tucker Hahn (3rd grade, 3/4 classroom winner), Gibson Curry (2nd grade winner), Peyton Dirnberger (kindergarten winner), and Charles Kern (PK-3 winner). Submitted by Debbie Gaines
The students from each classroom hold up the certificates they won and their winning hot wheel cars. Left to right are Harper Gadberry (7th grade, 5/6/7 classroom winner and overall winner), Kye Roper (PK-4 winner), Berkley Diennis (1st grade winner), Tucker Hahn (3rd grade, 3/4 classroom winner), Gibson Curry (2nd grade winner), Peyton Dirnberger (kindergarten winner), and Charles Kern (PK-3 winner). Submitted by Debbie Gaines

Mrs. Seyer introduced Mr. H to the kindergarten class and his "one request" was to have a "Hot" wheel contest among all the students. This contest took place Thursday, November 21 in the school gym.

The hot wheel track had 6 lanes, so classes with greater than 6 had to divide into more than 1 group during the competition. For example, pre-k 3 had 9 students present, so they divided into groups of 4 and 5 students. The 4 competed, the 5 competed, and then the winner of each competed against each other to get a winner from that class.

PK-3 winners were Charles Kern and Lennon Rendleman. They competed and Charles won. PK-4 winners were Kye Roper and Lilly Seyer; Kye won the next race. Kindergarten winners were Peyton Dirnberger and Kase King: Peyton won the competition. First grade had Berkley Dennis and Sadie Seyer as winners with Berkely winning the next race. Second grade had 3 races with Gibson Curry, Lane Seyer and Trase Webb as winners and the next race having Gibson Curry winning. The third/fourth grade classroom had Aubrey Graviett (3rd) and Tucker Hahn (4th) as winners and Tucker winning the next race. The fifth/sixth/7th grade classroom had Andrea Pobst (5th), Dylan Levan (6th) and Harper Gadberry (7th) as winners and Harper being the final winner.

Once there was a winner in each class, grades PK-4, kindergarten, 2nd and 5/6/7 classroom winners competed and Harper Gadberry was the victorious one from that group. PK-3, 3/4 and 1st grade classrooms competed and Tucker Hahn was their winner. These 2 competed and the overall winner was Harper Gadberry.

Harper was given the Hot Wheel Racing Car Cup and a certificate for the 5/6/7 grade classroom, as well as a certificate for the overall winner. Each of the other classroom winners also received a certificate.

