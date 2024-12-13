Submitted: A Hot Wheel kind of day

Mrs. Seyer introduced Mr. H to the kindergarten class and his "one request" was to have a "Hot" wheel contest among all the students. This contest took place Thursday, November 21 in the school gym.

The hot wheel track had 6 lanes, so classes with greater than 6 had to divide into more than 1 group during the competition. For example, pre-k 3 had 9 students present, so they divided into groups of 4 and 5 students. The 4 competed, the 5 competed, and then the winner of each competed against each other to get a winner from that class.

PK-3 winners were Charles Kern and Lennon Rendleman. They competed and Charles won. PK-4 winners were Kye Roper and Lilly Seyer; Kye won the next race. Kindergarten winners were Peyton Dirnberger and Kase King: Peyton won the competition. First grade had Berkley Dennis and Sadie Seyer as winners with Berkely winning the next race. Second grade had 3 races with Gibson Curry, Lane Seyer and Trase Webb as winners and the next race having Gibson Curry winning. The third/fourth grade classroom had Aubrey Graviett (3rd) and Tucker Hahn (4th) as winners and Tucker winning the next race. The fifth/sixth/7th grade classroom had Andrea Pobst (5th), Dylan Levan (6th) and Harper Gadberry (7th) as winners and Harper being the final winner.

Once there was a winner in each class, grades PK-4, kindergarten, 2nd and 5/6/7 classroom winners competed and Harper Gadberry was the victorious one from that group. PK-3, 3/4 and 1st grade classrooms competed and Tucker Hahn was their winner. These 2 competed and the overall winner was Harper Gadberry.

Harper was given the Hot Wheel Racing Car Cup and a certificate for the 5/6/7 grade classroom, as well as a certificate for the overall winner. Each of the other classroom winners also received a certificate.