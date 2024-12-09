The Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center hosted a mass casualty training simulation Monday, Dec. 9, for its high school emergency medical technician, criminal justice, fire science, medical assistant and nursing students to gain hands-on experience in a realistic environment with area first responders.

The simulation allowed students to practice the skills they learn in the classroom in a controlled environment with professionals from multiple departments in the area who have experience working in high-stress situations.

“Not only are they meeting some of those folks that they're probably going to be working with in the future, but then they're getting some expert insight as well,” CTC director Brock Crowley said. “Our local agencies are getting some training opportunities as well, but then they get a chance to step in and work with our students before they actually start working with our students, which is a really neat concept. …

“Anytime you get a chance to work with someone who's a veteran in the field, that brings another layer to the training.”

CTC held a mass casualty training for adult students at the end of the first semester of the previous academic year. Tyler Abernathy, CTC assistant director of secondary education, said last year’s training scenario went “really well”, which prompted him to plan a similar experience for his high school students.

“It was a great hands-on learning activity for the adults,” Abernathy said. “It's also nice that it's at the end of first semester here, so it's kind of like a big activity that accumulates all of the learning that's taken place in the first semester. It’s kind of a big hands-on activity that ties all that together.”