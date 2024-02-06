SEMO alumnus returns as director of Public Safety

Southeast Missouri State University announced Tuesday, July 23, that it has named Richard Flotron III as its new director of Public Safety.
According to a news release from the university, SEMO chose Flotron from a “pool of highly qualified candidates following a comprehensive national search.” Flotron will take over as director Thursday, Aug. 1, to fill the vacancy left by former director Beth Glaus, who retired June 1 after spending more than 36 years at SEMO.
“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Flotron to the University community,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in the release. “His extensive experience in public safety, law enforcement training, and academic leadership will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the safety and well-being of our campus community.”
Flotron has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement and public safety. He has served in multiple leadership roles, including executive director of Public Safety and associate dean of students at Mineral Area College. He also is a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputy sheriff in Hillsboro.
Flotron, a SEMO alumnus, said he’s excited to “come home to (his) alma mater.” He graduated from SEMO with a bachelor’s degree in clinical psychology before earning a master’s in criminal justice administration at Lindenwood University and a doctorate in higher education leadership from Missouri Baptist University.
“I look forward to working with the entire SEMO community, especially our students,” Flotron said.
