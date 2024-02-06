SEMO alumnus returns as director of Public Safety

Southeast Missouri State University announced Tuesday, July 23, that it has named Richard Flotron III as its new director of Public Safety.

According to a news release from the university, SEMO chose Flotron from a “pool of highly qualified candidates following a comprehensive national search.” Flotron will take over as director Thursday, Aug. 1, to fill the vacancy left by former director Beth Glaus, who retired June 1 after spending more than 36 years at SEMO.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Flotron to the University community,” SEMO president Carlos Vargas said in the release. “His extensive experience in public safety, law enforcement training, and academic leadership will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the safety and well-being of our campus community.”