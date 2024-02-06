Scott County government has sued a St. Louis-based manufacturer of prescription opioids and its subsidiary for damages.

The six-count lawsuit was filed earlier this month in St. Louis County Circuit Court against Mallinckrodt and SpecGx LLC.

It accuses the defendants of negligence and fraud, and creating a public nuisance.

It seeks “reimbursement of public costs expended fighting the opioid epidemic and a claim for future costs in continuing attempts to finance community efforts in stopping the problem and repairing the harm.”

As of Friday, defendants had not filed a response to the lawsuit.

Scott County government has incurred costs associated with “law enforcement, public safety, medical care and treatment,” according to the suit.

The lawsuit does not specify damages above the standard “in excess of $25,000” request.

Kansas City attorney Christopher Louis Schnieders, representing the plaintiff, wrote in the petition Scott County government has been saddled with costs for “providing medical care and treatment, including medical examiners to determine the cause of overdoses and deaths.”

Public-safety costs include “law enforcement, paramedics, jail space, drug task forces, overtime hours and various related costs to combating the illegal diversion of opioids, fentanyl and heroin trafficking,” Schnieders wrote.

The opioid epidemic has led to increases in workers’ compensation costs, the lawsuit states.