All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 24, 2019

Scott County sues opioid firms for damages, adding to list of governments seeking damages

Scott County government has sued a St. Louis-based manufacturer of prescription opioids and its subsidiary for damages. The six-count lawsuit was filed earlier this month in St. Louis County Circuit Court against Mallinckrodt and SpecGx LLC. It accuses the defendants of negligence and fraud, and creating a public nuisance...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss

Scott County government has sued a St. Louis-based manufacturer of prescription opioids and its subsidiary for damages.

The six-count lawsuit was filed earlier this month in St. Louis County Circuit Court against Mallinckrodt and SpecGx LLC.

It accuses the defendants of negligence and fraud, and creating a public nuisance.

It seeks “reimbursement of public costs expended fighting the opioid epidemic and a claim for future costs in continuing attempts to finance community efforts in stopping the problem and repairing the harm.”

As of Friday, defendants had not filed a response to the lawsuit.

Scott County government has incurred costs associated with “law enforcement, public safety, medical care and treatment,” according to the suit.

The lawsuit does not specify damages above the standard “in excess of $25,000” request.

Kansas City attorney Christopher Louis Schnieders, representing the plaintiff, wrote in the petition Scott County government has been saddled with costs for “providing medical care and treatment, including medical examiners to determine the cause of overdoses and deaths.”

Public-safety costs include “law enforcement, paramedics, jail space, drug task forces, overtime hours and various related costs to combating the illegal diversion of opioids, fentanyl and heroin trafficking,” Schnieders wrote.

The opioid epidemic has led to increases in workers’ compensation costs, the lawsuit states.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Opioids kill about 60,000 people a year in the United States, according to the suit.

“Defendants intentionally and/or unlawfully distributed opioids or caused opioids to be distributed without reporting or refusing to fill suspicious orders or taking other measures to maintain effective controls against diversion,” the petition states.

“This case is about one thing; corporate greed. Defendants put their desire for profits above the health and well-being of the plaintiff, its residents and consumers, all at the cost of the plaintiff,” Schnieders wrote.

Scott County is one of several Missouri counties that have gone to court in an effort to recover expenses related to the opioid epidemic.

Ten Missouri counties, including Cape Girardeau County, and the City of Joplin filed suit last year against 49 manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies and prescription benefit managers alleging they misled communities, doctors and residents about opioids by claiming they were the proper treatment for chronic pain and were not addictive.

The original lawsuit was filed in state court last summer, then transferred to federal court. The plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the suit Nov. 11.

A new suit was filed in January in the City of St. Louis, but has since been moved to federal court.

State governments also are suing pharmaceutical companies over opioid use and addiction.

Missouri is one of about three dozen states that have filed lawsuits.

Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 12
Former state representative, Mississippi County leader Steve...
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Cape native Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation ad...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response efforts
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy