Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury fires deputy who is running for his job

Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury has fired a deputy who is running against him for sheriff and was the department’s 2018 employee of the year.

Carl Rose of Sikeston, Missouri, is running as a Republican candidate for sheriff in the 2020 election.

He said Drury fired him Monday without warning.

Rose accused the sheriff of terminating him for political reasons. But Drury, in an email Tuesday to the Southeast Missourian, denied the accusation.

“Carl Rose wasn’t terminated because he is running against me for sheriff,” Drury wrote. “We don’t even file for election until February 2020. However, I have no comment on the reasons of his termination, as I cannot discuss personnel issues.”

Rose said Drury “verbally told me it was over insubordination.” On Tuesday, he received a written letter of dismissal as required by state law.

Rose, who was promoted to corporal of the patrol division earlier this year, said he allowed a deputy under his supervision to leave his shift early Friday.

“I had previously approved his leaving early and the supervisor above me had approved it, too,” Rose said Tuesday.

“I handled a call for him that Drury asked him to handle,” Rose recalled.

Rose said there was no grounds for insubordination.

“I had the authority to do it,” he said of allowing the deputy to leave early.

He accused Drury of firing him because he is running for sheriff.

“That is the reason behind all this for sure,” he said, adding he plans to appeal his termination.

But the appeal process, under state law, is controlled by the sheriff.

The hearing would be held before a board appointed by the sheriff. The board would send its findings to the sheriff, who has “the final decision-making authority,” the law states.

While Drury can legally fire any employee in his department, Rose said Drury had no reason to fire him other than for political reasons.