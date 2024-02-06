Scott County presiding commissioner candidates square off amid lawsuit

Scott County Presiding Commissioner Jamie Burger views unfunded state and federal mandates as the countyï¿½s biggest challenge. Challenger Jim Glueck wants to make county government ï¿½more accessibleï¿½ to the public.

But while they donï¿½t run the Scott County Sheriffï¿½s Department, the two candidates are being drawn into a legal battle involving Sheriff Wes Drury. The county government and the sheriffï¿½s department also are named in a lawsuit claiming the defendants created a hostile work environment and discriminated against a female deputy.

Burger and Glueck have voiced support for Drury.

But Glueck, a Republican from Kelso, Missouri, added he would favor an investigation ï¿½to prove or disprove the allegations.ï¿½

Both candidates in the November election race commented on the matter in emailed responses to a Southeast Missourian candidatesï¿½ questionnaire.

Jim Glueck

ï¿½I believe that Wes is doing a good job. I am not concerned about the sheriffï¿½s department and the way that it is run in general,ï¿½ Glueck said.

But he said he also believes in ï¿½a safe and secure workplace environment and no one should be discriminated against or harassed in any way at their job.ï¿½

Glueck said an effort should be made to build confidence in the sheriffï¿½s office.

The suit, filed last month in Scott County Circuit Court by deputy Tina Kolwyck, accuses Drury of violating the Missouri Human Rights Act by removing her from her position as jail administrator and replacing her with a male deputy in his 20s who had no previous experience in jail administration.

Burger, the Democratic presiding commissioner from Benton, Missouri, defended Drury in a one-sentence statement.

ï¿½I have unwavering confidence in Sheriff Druryï¿½s ability and dedication to manage Scott County law enforcement,ï¿½ he said.