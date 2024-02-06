Scott County judge faces election challenge from assistant prosecutor

Scott County Associate Circuit Judge Scott Horman faces an election challenge from assistant prosecutor Zac Horack who bills himself as the ï¿½law and order candidate.ï¿½

Scott Horman

But Horman, who has served as Division 5 associate circuit judge since 2007, said he has far more experience than his opponent.

The Chaffee, Missouri, Democrat said he has 18 years of legal experience while Horack, a Scott City Republican, has three years experience, all as an assistant prosecutor.

The position carries an annual salary of $137,745, according to the state manual.

Both men outlined their views in emailed responses to the Southeast Missourianï¿½s candidatesï¿½ questionnaire.

Horman said he practiced probate, civil and criminal defense law and served as a municipal prosecutor before being elected to the bench.

ï¿½Having a background that consists of many areas of practice and hearing many different case types as a judge over the past 12 years gives me the experience to be fair and objective as opposed to being one-sided,ï¿½ Horman said.

Zac Horack

But Horack said his experience prosecuting cases makes him the best candidate for judge in the Nov. 6 general election.

ï¿½I understand what itï¿½s like to be in the trenches of trial and how important it is for all sides to have a fair shake. It is vitally important that our trial judges have that experience, too,ï¿½ Horack said.

He added he is ï¿½the only candidate with experience prosecuting felony cases before juriesï¿½ and the only candidate who can ï¿½bring changeï¿½ to Division 5 court.

Horack said, ï¿½Beyond experience, I understand that many people are tired of the ï¿½good olï¿½ boy clubï¿½ that exchanges popularity for results in the courtroom.ï¿½

He said, ï¿½Our judges must be able to stand on the law alone, swayed only by facts and not those presenting them.ï¿½

Horman, on the other hand, stressed his experience in presiding over both civil and civil criminals cases and issuing arrest warrants.