Scott City has purchased its first police dog from a Springfield, Missouri, kennel rather than accept an older canine being offered by the Scott County Sheriff’s Department.

“Everybody is very excited,” police chief Mike Culler said Monday.

As late as mid-July, the Scott City Council considered accepting an offer from Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury for that department’s dog.

But Culler said city officials instead chose to buy a 1-year-old, female Belgian Malinois named Raina.

“We just got a better deal,” he said.

As a result, the sheriff’s department has decided to keep its 6-year-old police dog named Rex and train one of the department’s employees to serve as the dog’s new handler, said chief deputy Ryan Dennis.

Dennis said training a new handler for Rex could take two or three months.

Culler said Scott City’s purchase of Raina and startup costs for the K-9 unit total about $7,000.

“We were able to afford the initial purchase,” he said, adding the community’s fundraising efforts will go to help maintain the program.