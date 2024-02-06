Scott City police chief resigns; search begins for new chief

Scott City police chief David Leeman has retired, and the city has begun conducting a search for a new chief, officials said Tuesday.

Mayor Ron Cummins said Leeman submitted his resignation Monday.

Cummins said Leeman previously had talked of retiring.

Cummins said he did not force the chief to resign.

"The chief did a wonderful job for the city," Cummins said.

The mayor said he expects the city will hold a retirement luncheon for Leeman.

Leeman was employed with the police department for nearly two decades. He began working with the police department as a patrolman in 1998, city administrator Diann Ulmer said in a news release.

He was promoted to police chief in 2008.

"The city of Scott City would like to thank chief Leeman for his years of service to the department and to the citizens of Scott City," Ulmer said in the release.

Applications are being accepted for the position of police chief, she said. Those who are interested may pick up an application at city hall, according to the release.

Ulmer said the city plans to advertise the position.

No application deadline has been set yet, she added.

Ulmer said the mayor appointed police officer Kevin Harris as interim chief.

Kevin Harris

Harris, who has worked as a Scott City patrolman, has been in law enforcement for 30 years, Ulmer said. During his career, he also has served on the Jackson, Sikeston and Perryville police departments, she said.

The search for a new chief will involve the city's police board and the city council. The council will interview applicants before making a final decision, city officials said.