Scott City police chief resigns; search begins for new chief

Scott City police chief David Leeman has retired, and the city has begun conducting a search for a new chief, officials said Tuesday.
Mayor Ron Cummins said Leeman submitted his resignation Monday.
Cummins said Leeman previously had talked of retiring.
Cummins said he did not force the chief to resign.
"The chief did a wonderful job for the city," Cummins said.
The mayor said he expects the city will hold a retirement luncheon for Leeman.
Leeman was employed with the police department for nearly two decades. He began working with the police department as a patrolman in 1998, city administrator Diann Ulmer said in a news release.
He was promoted to police chief in 2008.
"The city of Scott City would like to thank chief Leeman for his years of service to the department and to the citizens of Scott City," Ulmer said in the release.
Applications are being accepted for the position of police chief, she said. Those who are interested may pick up an application at city hall, according to the release.
Ulmer said the city plans to advertise the position.
No application deadline has been set yet, she added.
Ulmer said the mayor appointed police officer Kevin Harris as interim chief.
Harris, who has worked as a Scott City patrolman, has been in law enforcement for 30 years, Ulmer said. During his career, he also has served on the Jackson, Sikeston and Perryville police departments, she said.
The search for a new chief will involve the city's police board and the city council. The council will interview applicants before making a final decision, city officials said.
The mayor said city officials want to hire a permanent chief "as quickly as possible."
But he offered no timetable on how soon that could occur.
The department is short-handed, as two of its police officers recently left for other jobs, Cummins said.
"We are like anybody else," he said of police officer turnover. "It seems like every city is looking for police officers right now."
Scott City recently raised police pay by $1.50 an hour, the mayor said. Starting pay for a Scott City officer is $14 an hour, he said.
"We have a great benefit package," he added.
But Cummins said Cape Girardeau and Sikeston police departments offer much higher salaries and, "I think we have exhausted this area out (of police officers)."
The mayor said, "It's tough to get someone to come in here for $14 an hour."
Cummins said the mayor has the power to terminate or suspend police officers, but the decision on hiring a new police chief rests with the city council.
Cummins said as mayor, he is not in charge of police-department operations.
"The chief runs the department," he said, adding a new chief "will hopefully bring some new ideas."
But city officials already are looking at changing the police department uniform. Officers wear black uniforms. Cummins said city officials are looking at adopting blue uniforms that "reflect heat better."
He said the uniform change is part of an effort to improve community relations.
"We want to be community-friendly," he said.
Phone calls to Leeman were not returned Tuesday.
