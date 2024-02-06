A Scott City man was arrested after he allegedly “dumped” gasoline on the floor of his father’s house and claimed “I’m burning the demons out of the house,” on Thursday, July 25.

According to a probable-cause statement, a Scott County deputy whose name is redacted arrived at the residence and met with the house's owner, whose name is also redacted. The homeowner said that Marcus Bowers, 35, poured the gasoline out of a Dr Pepper bottle on the floor of one of the home's bedrooms, the deputy said in the statement. The person said Bowers came over for dinner but did not live at the house, according to the probable-cause statement.

The probable-cause stated that the person discovered the gasoline while he was cooking.

“Marcus stated 'I'm burning the demons out of the house'. (Redacted) stated that Marcus had not lit a fire at that point in time but was threatening to,” the deputy said in the statement.

The person was able to get Bowers to leave, and showed the deputy a “large hole” in the wall of the bedroom, according to the statement. The deputy also said they saw a tan couch with the stuffing ripped out and gasoline poured on it.