A Scott City man was arrested after he allegedly “dumped” gasoline on the floor of his father’s house and claimed “I’m burning the demons out of the house,” on Thursday, July 25.
According to a probable-cause statement, a Scott County deputy whose name is redacted arrived at the residence and met with the house's owner, whose name is also redacted. The homeowner said that Marcus Bowers, 35, poured the gasoline out of a Dr Pepper bottle on the floor of one of the home's bedrooms, the deputy said in the statement. The person said Bowers came over for dinner but did not live at the house, according to the probable-cause statement.
The probable-cause stated that the person discovered the gasoline while he was cooking.
“Marcus stated 'I'm burning the demons out of the house'. (Redacted) stated that Marcus had not lit a fire at that point in time but was threatening to,” the deputy said in the statement.
The person was able to get Bowers to leave, and showed the deputy a “large hole” in the wall of the bedroom, according to the statement. The deputy also said they saw a tan couch with the stuffing ripped out and gasoline poured on it.
Bowers was in custody and deemed fit for confinement, but allegedly refused to get back in a patrol car, the statement said.
“Bowers refused to sit down and attempted to pull away from the car. At this time Bowers was advised to get in the vehicle or he would be tased,” the probable-cause stated.
Bowers allegedly still did not comply and was drive-stunned by a deputy. After he was stunned, he “dove into the backseat” and allegedly kicked at a deputy multiple times and made contact with her vest, according to the probable-cause statement. The probable cause stated that once the deputy was able to close the door, Bowers then allegedly kicked out the driver’s side passenger window.
“Estimated damage for the car window is approximately $770.00 and the total cost for damages and home repair was estimated to be $1100.00,” the probable cause stated.
Information listed at the bottom of the probable-cause document stated, “Bowers fought law enforcement and threatened to burn his father’s residence down.”
Bowers is being held on a $50,000 bond.
