Residents and Cape Girardeau city staff want to bar liquor sales at a south-side neighborhood convenience store, which they say has led to troublesome activities.

The Outlet convenience store came under new ownership last year, city planner Ryan Shrimplin said Tuesday.

ï¿½With the change in ownership, the establishment has become a haven for loiterers and alleged intoxication, littering, harassment of children and other activities detrimental to the neighborhood,ï¿½ he said.

The city staff has recommended the cityï¿½s board of adjustment deny a request to allow the convenience store to sell alcohol. The board is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at city hall.

Opponents of the liquor-license request include members of the neighborhood group Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP), which has complained about the situation for nearly a year.

A sign hangs inside the window of a building adjacent to The Outlet convenience store Tuesday in the 300 block of South Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Recently, they petitioned the city to deny the liquor-license renewal request.

City code prohibits granting of liquor licenses to any establishments within 200 feet of a church, school or any other building regularly used as a place of religious worship, unless written consent is obtained from the city board, Shrimplin said. The convenience store is within 200 feet of the Salvation Army building, which is considered a church, he said.

Ahmed Raza, who operates Cape Corp., said he bought the convenience store business at 341 S. Sprigg St. last year. He added he leases the building.

He said when he acquired the business, he was not aware he would need the boardï¿½s approval.

The city board in June 2015 granted consent for a liquor license at that location for the previous convenience store owner, Shrimplin said.

But when Raza bought the business, the city mistakenly granted a new liquor license without going back to the board for consent, the city planner said.

Board action is needed because of the change of ownership, he said.

Shrimplin said the city staff agreed to allow Raza to retain the liquor license through June 30. But to renew the annual license for the fiscal year beginning July 1, Raza now must obtain board approval, the city planner said.

Raza told the Southeast Missourian if he cannot sell liquor in his store, it would a pose a financial hardship.