Repeal, replace of ACA has some concerned; others want law scrapped

Talk of repealing the Affordable Care Act scares Lester Conway.

"There are nights I can't sleep," the retired Cape Girardeau man said.

Conway retired from a job at an auto dealership in January 2016 at the age of 62. His wife, Donna, also is retired.

The couple have a health-insurance plan through the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

"It has been good for us," Lester Conway said.

The Conways are not alone.

Health-care coverage

Some 15,700 people in Southeast Missouri received coverage through ACA insurance policies as of February 2016, according to Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services data provided by the office of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo.

In the 18-county region, Cape Girardeau topped the list, with more than 2,600 people receiving health insurance from insurance policies obtained through ACA.

No other county in the region cracked the 2,000 mark.

Other counties with more than 1,000 individuals covered by ACA policies included St. Francois, Butler, Scott, Stoddard and Dunklin, according to figures provided by the senator's office.

According to McCaskill's office, nearly 250,000 people statewide were enrolled in ACA insurance plans as of mid-January 2017.

McCaskill said in an emailed statement she is "willing to change and improve the Affordable Care Act" but has yet to see a plan from Republicans.

McCaskill and other Democrats have said the law has benefited Americans in several ways, including requiring insurance companies to cover people with pre-existing conditions and allowing young adults to stay on their parents' insurance plans until the age of 26.

According to McCaskill's office, 30 percent of non-elderly Missourians have a pre-existing condition.

An estimated 44,000 Missourians have stayed on their parents' health-insurance plans as a result of ACA, the senator's office reported.

Republican lawmakers have suggested those two popular provisions will be a part of any replacement plan.

But Cape Girardeau lawyer J.P. Clubb worries repeal and replacement of ACA may do away with coverage for pre-existing conditions.

His daughter Lorelai, now 13, battled acute myeloid leukemia. She endured difficult treatment, including a bone-marrow transplant.

Clubb and his family have private insurance.

Clubb said his daughter is doing well now, but he is concerned she may find it hard to obtain insurance in the future. At some point, he said, Lorelai could be faced with not having insurance coverage if insurers are not required to cover individuals with pre-existing conditions.

He suggested lawmakers should not repeal ACA until a replacement plan is in place.

"The ACA is not perfect," said Clubb, who advocates a single-payer system. But he said the program has helped those who otherwise can't afford insurance.

Republican lawmakers have argued the ACA is not affordable. Premium costs have risen dramatically around the country, they said.

The Associated Press reported premiums for a mid-level benchmark plan were expected to increase an average of 25 percent across the 39 states served by the federally run online market, according to the U.S. government.

Help from subsidies

But Conway said that has not been his experience.

"Our premium has not increased like some that have been reported," he said.

He said in 2016, he and his wife paid just over $193 a month in premium costs, with a federal subsidy referred to as a "tax credit" picking up the remaining $1,448 monthly expense.

The tax credits are designed to help eligible individuals and families with low or moderate income afford health insurance purchased through the Health Insurance Marketplace or Exchange, according to online information from the Internal Revenue Service.

Such credits can be paid directly to insurance providers, lowering the cost to households such as the Conways'.

Conway said their cost dropped this year to $159 a month.

He credits that to the fact the couple's income dropped by $2,000 now that he is fully retired.

The subsidy is calculated on the basis of taxable income, he said. The lower the income level, the greater the subsidy.

This year, the tax credit for the Conways is $1,934 a month.

Conway said he and his wife can't afford health insurance without the subsidy.

"Who can afford $2,000 or $2,400 a month for insurance?" he said.

Conway, who suffers from heart problems, said he and his wife need health insurance.

"We can't afford to be without it," he said. He worries Congress might repeal the law without an adequate replacement plan.

"They are just playing around with people's lives," he said.

In a Dec. 6 letter to U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, Conway urged lawmakers to keep the ACA.

"This insurance helps so many people that are caught in the middle who do not qualify for Medicaid and are too young for Medicare, as is in our case," he wrote. "We are very pleased with the plan and price we pay."

Republicans in Congress have yet to settle on a legislative plan to replace the ACA.

President Donald Trump has directed federal agencies to stop issuing regulations that would expand the law's reach. It also directs them to grant waivers, exemptions and delays of provisions in the Affordable Care Act that would impose costs on states or individuals, potentially including the law's fines on people who remain uninsured, according to The Associated Press.

The executive order may not have much impact for 2017, since government rules for this year already have been incorporated into contracts signed with insurance companies, AP reported.