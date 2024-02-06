The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers should move ahead with a flood-control project along the Mississippi River near New Madrid, Missouri, that has been blocked for years by environmental concerns, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith told Corps officials Monday.

Smith said environmental groups and the regulatory actions of the past presidential administration have hindered the project.

The Environmental Protection Agency had concluded the $165 million project would result in the loss of wetlands and harm fish and wildlife resources.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Department of Interior and the Missouri Department of Conservation also have voiced environmental concerns.

Southeast Missouri farmers and residents in the area support the flood-control project.

Smith spoke on board the Corps of Engineers’ Motor Vessel Mississippi, which was docked at the Cape Girardeau riverfront.

He addressed the seven-member Mississippi River Commission during the commission’s annual low-water inspection trip.

The commission includes Corps and civilian members.

The Cape Girardeau stop was the first of four scheduled public meetings along the river this month, Corps officials said.

The vessel spent the weekend docked at Cape Girardeau and drew a number of onlookers to the riverfront.

Smith, the 8th District Republican congressman from Salem, said residents in his district have waited long enough for the flood-control project to be completed.

He urged the Corps to close the 1,500-foot gap in the New Madrid Floodway and install a pumping station as originally planned.

He said he is “disappointed” major levees damaged from previous flooding along the Mississippi River in New Madrid, Mississippi and Scott counties have not been repaired.

He urged the Memphis district of the Corps to “address this situation very soon.”

In addition, Smith said the Corps’ St. Louis district should repair the Ste. Genevieve levee system and keep in place rock that was added to build up a Perry County levee near McBride, Missouri, during a previous flood.