The Missouri Legislature passed 149 bills in the just-completed session, including ones that cut taxes, give state employees a 1 percent pay raise and allow voters to decide whether to raise the stateï¿½s motor fuel tax to fund transportation needs.

State Rep. Kathy Swan, R-Cape Girardeau, highlighted some of the approved bills at the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerceï¿½s First Friday Coffee at Isle Casino.

Under a measure on the November ballot, voters will decide whether to increase the fuel tax from 17 cents a gallon to 27 cents a gallon. The increase would be phased in by 2.5 cents a year over the next four years, beginning in July 2019, Swan said Friday.

The tax increase ï¿½is expected to raise $288 million annually for the state road fund and for the Highway Patrol, and $123 million annually for local government road construction and maintenance,ï¿½ Swan told the crowd of several hundred area chamber members.

Swan said lawmakers approved measures to cut individual income and corporate income taxes.

The income tax would be lowered from 5.9 percent to 5.5 percent, starting in January, with gradual annual reductions to 5.1 percent if the state meets revenue targets, she said.

The corporate tax rate would be cut from 6.25 percent to 4 percent, effective in 2020.

ï¿½It will make Missouri the second-lowest corporate income tax state in the nation,ï¿½ she said.

Lawmakers passed a measure requiring any benefits utility companies receive from federal tax cuts to be refunded to customers in the form of rate cuts.

ï¿½For Ameren Missouri, that means approximately $133 million in savings, resulting in a 4.8 percent rate cut,ï¿½ Swan said.

Lawmakers also passed a bill creating a new grant program to help expand broadband internet access, Swan said.

ï¿½Currently, 61 percent of rural Missourians do not have access to broadband,ï¿½ she said.

Lawmakers reduced the annual cap on historic preservation tax credits and did not provide any funding for state tax credits for low-income housing projects for the coming fiscal year.