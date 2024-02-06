Congressional Republicans want to “bust up the IRS,” U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said Wednesday.

Smith called the Internal Revenue Service “an overgrown, bureaucratic mess” that needs to be addressed as part of tax reform.

He and a number of other members of the House Ways and Means Committee last week wrote a letter asking President Donald Trump to remove IRS commissioner John Koskinen.

The lawmakers said the commissioner should be replaced because he “refuses to be held accountable to the public” and allowed key evidence in a congressional investigation of the agency to be destroyed.

Lawmakers wrote that Koskinen has been “shockingly inept” in dealing with allegations the IRS improperly targeted conservative groups who applied for tax-exempt status.

Smith said Koskinen “lied” to Congress.

The 8th District Republican congressman said in a telephone interview he wants to “redesign it (the IRS) into an agency with a singular mission and that is service first.”

IRS staff “need to understand who they work for, and that is the taxpayers,” he said.

Smith said less than half of the callers to the IRS reach agency staff.

“That is not service first,” he said.

The Associated Press reported earlier this week President Trump has scrapped the tax plan he campaigned on and is going back to the drawing board in a search for a Republican consensus behind legislation to overhaul the U.S. tax system.

But Smith said Republican lawmakers are not starting over when it comes to tax reform.

“We are not starting at ground zero,” Smith said. “We are continuing the process and working to get the best bill out there.”