U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said he joined House leadership in opposing a plan by some Republicans to bring an ethics board under lawmakers’ control.

Smith said GOP lawmakers met privately Monday to discuss the idea of reforming the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE).

Smith said Thursday he and other Republican leaders in the House opposed the move, but initially, changes to the OCE were included in a package of House operating rules to be brought up for a vote.

After President-elect Donald Trump registered his criticism Tuesday morning on Twitter, House Republicans held an emergency meeting and scrapped the ethics provision.

The House approved the revised GOP-written rules package Tuesday by a vote of 234 to 193. Smith voted with the majority.

Smith said Thursday the initial ethics measure never was brought to the House floor. He termed it “an internal, family discussion.”

The Salem, Missouri, Republican said this was the wrong time to bring up the ethics issue.

He said there are more important issues for Congress to address right now, including tort and tax reform and securing the border.

“We need to focus on turning this country around,” he said.

But the 8th District congressman said he and other lawmakers want to see some changes in the future on how ethics-violation cases are handled in the House.

Smith said the House needs to strengthen its ethics committee and merge the OCE into that committee.