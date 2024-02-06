All sections
NewsJanuary 6, 2017

Rep. Jason Smith: GOP looks to scrap health-insurance mandate

Americans no longer would be required to buy health insurance under Republican plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said Thursday. "People should not be forced to buy insurance of any kind. It should be your choice," Smith, a Republican from Salem, Missouri, said during a phone interview from the nation's capitol...

Mark Bliss
Mark Bliss
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith

Americans no longer would be required to buy health insurance under Republican plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith said Thursday.

"People should not be forced to buy insurance of any kind. It should be your choice," Smith, a Republican from Salem, Missouri, said during a phone interview from the nation's capitol.

Republican lawmakers want to make health care more affordable, Smith said.

"The Affordable Care Act has not been affordable to anyone in the 8th Congressional District," the congressman said.

Any changes, however, likely will be done piecemeal, Smith said.

"I don't think there is just one plan," he said.

But Smith said he expects the GOP-led Congress to unveil health-care legislation over the coming weeks.

Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., told reporters last month she is skeptical Republicans can craft a workable replacement that satisfies conservatives without repelling centrist Democrats.

Democrats have said the less-popular parts of the Affordable Care Act, such as the mandatory insurance requirement, are vital to funding the more popular parts of the law.

Democrats in Congress said repealing the health-care law would double the number of uninsured Americans and expose families to new financial risks if they become ill.

A GOP replacement plan likely would let insurers design the benefits, which could eliminate some coverage, critics said.

Younger, healthier consumers, who don't need any extensive health services, may favor a lower-priced plan.

But it could raise the price of comprehensive plans sought by older and sicker Americans, critics argue.

Smith said Democrats are engaging in "scare tactics."

He said constituents in recent roundtable discussions in Southeast and South Central Missouri made it clear they "do not want a bureaucrat standing between the doctor and patient relationship."

He said it has been reported President Barack Obama's signature law created about 100 different agencies and commissions.

"It is an absolute disaster, and it is going to take some time to fix," he said.

Smith and his Republican colleagues favor allowing insurance companies to compete across state lines, a move proponents said will drive down the cost of health insurance.

President-elect Donald Trump has called for such a move.

Smith said he and constituents want to see price "transparency" in health care.

He said the public should be able to see "a list price" for surgical procedures and medical treatments from providers.

Another proposal calls for greater use of health-savings accounts to help people pay their medical bills.

The GOP congressman said there also is a need for tort reform.

Too often, health-care providers order unnecessary medical tests on patients to protect themselves from lawsuits, Smith said. Such actions, he added, drive up the cost of health care.

Federal regulations drive up costs, too, making it harder for doctors to care for their patients, Smith said.

"We had so many doctors at our roundtables that said they want to see patients. They don't want to be pushing paper, and now they are pushing paper," he said.

Smith said he also favors allowing small businesses to pool health insurance costs.

The Missouri congressman has staunchly supported Trump. Smith said Trump's focus is "to drive down the cost of health care."

Smith added if Trump "ruffles feathers along the way, he is going to do it."

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

