Cape Girardeau city officials plan to pursue a needs study to explore the feasibility of renovating city hall, relocating to the Common Pleas Courthouse or building a new city hall.

Mayor Harry Rediger said a needs study is warranted to look at all three options.

ï¿½I have been kind of pushing that for the last couple of years,ï¿½ he said Tuesday.

City manager Scott Meyer said an added option would be to find another existing building that could be converted into a city hall.

While the existing police station will become vacant when the police department moves into its new station this spring, city officials have said the old police station is not suitable for use as a city hall. City officials have said they plan to sell the building.

Officials said the aging Cape Girardeau City Hall lacks an elevator and has a worn-out heating and cooling system.

They estimated it would cost more than $1 million to add an elevator and renovate or replace the heating and cooling system. In 2016, city officials suggested it might be more prudent to construct a new city hall.

Built in 1937 as an elementary school, the city government has used the building at 401 Independence St. as city hall since 1978.

Ironically, Cape Girardeau city government operated out of the Common Pleas Courthouse at 44 N. Lorimier St. from 1854, when the brick structure opened, until moving into the old Lorimier School.

Meyer and Rediger said they want to know whether it would be feasible to return city hall to the courthouse.

The courthouse now is used by Cape Girardeau County Circuit Court. But once Cape Girardeau County government builds a new judicial building in Jackson, which could open by 2020 or 2021, the Common Pleas Courthouse will be empty, Rediger said.

ï¿½It is a good building,ï¿½ the mayor said.

The iconic building is part of the downtown Cape Girardeau landscape.