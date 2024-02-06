Sherry Shelton and her family prepared Tuesday to move out of their North Spanish Street house as Mississippi River floodwaters continued to rise, moving closer and closer to their home.

The 2016 flood left a foot of water in their house, she said.

A little more than a year later, floodwaters could again swamp their home.

After last year’s flooding, Shelton said they spent tens of thousands of dollars renovating the house.

“We completely gutted it,” she said, adding they are nearing completion of the renovations.

David Gomez places sandbags around the stairwell to the basement of his house Tuesday in the Red Star neighborhood of Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

But with the current flood threat, Shelton fears the worst.

“All of our furniture is out,” she said.

Shelton said she and her family plan to relocate temporarily to a house her brother owns in Rockview, Missouri.

Despite the flooding concern, Shelton said she remains optimistic.

“We are going to get through it,” she said. “We have God on our side.”

Machaela Durham helps sandbag Tuesday in Olive Branch, Illinois. Laura Simon

The National Weather Service forecasts the Mississippi River will crest Saturday night at Cape Girardeau at 48.5 feet, 16.5 feet above flood stage and just shy of the 48.9-foot record level reached in January 2016.

As Shelton and her family were prepared to evacuate late Tuesday morning, the river already stood at 40.9 feet, the Weather Service said. Flood stage is 32 feet.

More rain is forecast for the region today and Thursday. That is bad news for the region, where heavy rains last week saturated the ground, said meteorologist Beverly Poole of the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky.

Poole said Mississippi River floodwaters will continue to rise over the next several days. She urged residents to keep a close watch on flood levels.

“Don’t let your guard down,” she said.

Tuesday’s sunny sky and light river breeze did little to calm flooding worries for Heather and David Gomez, who rent a house in the 1100 block of North Spanish Street. The Sheltons are their neighbors.

The Gomezes spent the morning stacking sandbags around their basement windows and basement doors with the help of fellow Red Star neighborhood resident Larry McHenry.

David Gomez and McHenry are Army veterans, but they did not know each other before the sandbagging effort.

“From my experience, everybody starts too late,” McHenry said of sandbagging.

Heather Gomez said she and her husband rented the house in spring 2016. She said their landlord told them the house had two feet of water in the basement during the winter 2016 flood.

Heather Gomez said similar flooding could happen in the coming days.