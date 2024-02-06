REAL ID raises confusion

Many Missourians still have questions about the new Real ID driver's licenses four months after the state first began issuing them.
License bureau operator Gina Raffety said, "It is very confusing."
For one thing, some people mistakenly thought the new identification cards must be obtained starting this October, said Raffety, who operates four license offices in Southeast Missouri -- Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Charleston and Farmington.
The new licenses, both for drivers and for nondriver identification, will be required under federal law to board planes and enter some federally controlled buildings starting Oct. 1, 2020, unless individuals possess passports, Raffety said.
"So you have a lot of time to comply," she said.
Holders of valid passports can obtain the Real ID cards if they wish, she said. Some people would rather use a driver's license than carry around a passport, Raffety said.
A Real ID also is cheaper than a passport, she said. Real ID licenses cost the same as regular driver's licenses, she added.
The cost, however, will be going up in August for Real ID and traditional licenses as a result of a new state law.
Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into law to increase the processing fees charged for Missouri three-year driver's licenses to $6.00, up from $3.50. The processing fee for a six-year license will increase to $12, up from its current price of $7.
Missourians, who do not want Real ID licenses, can keep their regular driver's licenses, she said.
She said that "if your license is up for renewal, it just makes sense" to obtain a Real ID then, although Missourians can obtain a Real ID at anytime.
Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks after the FBI determined the hijackers had obtained valid identification cards from various states.
A special commission recommended the federal government develop standards for issuing identification cards as a way to help prevent terrorism and fraud.
The federal law sets minimum guidelines for government-issued identification, including security enhancements and proof recipients are legally in the United States.
Raffety said the Real ID is easily discernible as it has a gold star in the right hand corner.
Missouri was one of the last states to move toward compliance, partly because of privacy concerns over creating a database containing applicants' personal information. The state's 2017 law gives residents the option to request a compliant or noncompliant ID.
Real ID licenses require proof of identity, lawful status in the United States, Social Security numbers and state residency.
Records qualifying include birth certificates, Social Security cards and W-2 tax forms and utility bills, among others.
"The biggest problem we see is people have it (Social Security card) laminated and then it won't scan, because that is considered tampered with," Raffety said.
"We turn away a lot of people for laminated Social Security cards. But a W-2 will work now," she said.
Allowing individuals to present their W-2 form instead of a Social Security card makes it easier for residents to comply with the new law, Raffety said.
That's because a lot of Missourians either have laminated their Social Social Security cards or lost their cards. Just knowing their Social Security number is not sufficient, she said.
People also must provide two documents showing their residency, such as a utility bill, bank statement or voter registration card. A person's vehicle registration can't be used to show residency, Raffety said.
Do you like stories about government and courts? Keep up with the latest news by signing up for our daily morning headline email. Go to semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.