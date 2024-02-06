REAL ID raises confusion

Many Missourians still have questions about the new Real ID driver's licenses four months after the state first began issuing them.

License bureau operator Gina Raffety said, "It is very confusing."

For one thing, some people mistakenly thought the new identification cards must be obtained starting this October, said Raffety, who operates four license offices in Southeast Missouri -- Cape Girardeau, Perryville, Charleston and Farmington.

The new licenses, both for drivers and for nondriver identification, will be required under federal law to board planes and enter some federally controlled buildings starting Oct. 1, 2020, unless individuals possess passports, Raffety said.

"So you have a lot of time to comply," she said.

Holders of valid passports can obtain the Real ID cards if they wish, she said. Some people would rather use a driver's license than carry around a passport, Raffety said.

A Real ID also is cheaper than a passport, she said. Real ID licenses cost the same as regular driver's licenses, she added.

The cost, however, will be going up in August for Real ID and traditional licenses as a result of a new state law.

Gov. Mike Parson signed a bill into law to increase the processing fees charged for Missouri three-year driver's licenses to $6.00, up from $3.50. The processing fee for a six-year license will increase to $12, up from its current price of $7.

Missourians, who do not want Real ID licenses, can keep their regular driver's licenses, she said.

She said that "if your license is up for renewal, it just makes sense" to obtain a Real ID then, although Missourians can obtain a Real ID at anytime.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks after the FBI determined the hijackers had obtained valid identification cards from various states.