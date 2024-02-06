Prodigy Leadership Academy teacher Jayme Reese was recently recognized by Stanley M. Herzog Foundation as one of 12 Christian Teacher of the Year honorees.
The Herzog Foundation recognizes 12 Christian educators each year. To be nominated for recognition, according to the foundation’s website, educators must be a K-12 teacher at a five-day Christian or hybrid school in the U.S.; taught at a K-12 Christian school for at least one year; have plans to continue teaching after being recognized; demonstrate excellence in promoting Christian education to students; be highly respected by students, parents, colleagues and the community; and align with the foundation’s mission of helping “catalyze and accelerate the development of quality Christ-centered K-12 education so that families and cultures flourish.”
Reese has taught at Prodigy for the last seven years and is the high school lead teacher. She will be honored for her selection during the fall with a “special weekend of professional development opportunities and public acknowledgment" in Washington, D.C.
“As a mom of three, God has blessed me with many experiences, which I believe all have shaped me into who I am today,” Reese said in a news release from Prodigy. “From classroom, secretarial and administrative experience, I have come to find that being with the students is where I am called to serve, guide and support.”
According to the release, Reese enjoys being able to focus on student growth potential in “heart and soul” in addition to academics.
“I’m so blessed to be a part of this amazing journey,” Reese said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.