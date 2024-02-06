All sections
NewsJuly 22, 2024

Prodigy Leadership Academy's Jayme Reese named a Christian Teacher of the Year by Herzog Foundation

Jayme Reese of Prodigy Leadership Academy has been honored as one of 12 Christian Teachers of the Year by the Herzog Foundation, recognizing her excellence in promoting Christ-centered K-12 education.

J.C. Reeves
Prodigy Leadership Academy teacher Jayme Reese was one of 12 recipients in the United States of the Stanley M. Herzog Foundation’s Christian Teacher of the Year award.
Prodigy Leadership Academy teacher Jayme Reese was one of 12 recipients in the United States of the Stanley M. Herzog Foundation’s Christian Teacher of the Year award.Photo courtesy of Prodigy Leadership Academy

Prodigy Leadership Academy teacher Jayme Reese was recently recognized by Stanley M. Herzog Foundation as one of 12 Christian Teacher of the Year honorees.

The Herzog Foundation recognizes 12 Christian educators each year. To be nominated for recognition, according to the foundation’s website, educators must be a K-12 teacher at a five-day Christian or hybrid school in the U.S.; taught at a K-12 Christian school for at least one year; have plans to continue teaching after being recognized; demonstrate excellence in promoting Christian education to students; be highly respected by students, parents, colleagues and the community; and align with the foundation’s mission of helping “catalyze and accelerate the development of quality Christ-centered K-12 education so that families and cultures flourish.”

Reese has taught at Prodigy for the last seven years and is the high school lead teacher. She will be honored for her selection during the fall with a “special weekend of professional development opportunities and public acknowledgment" in Washington, D.C.

“As a mom of three, God has blessed me with many experiences, which I believe all have shaped me into who I am today,” Reese said in a news release from Prodigy. “From classroom, secretarial and administrative experience, I have come to find that being with the students is where I am called to serve, guide and support.”

According to the release, Reese enjoys being able to focus on student growth potential in “heart and soul” in addition to academics.

“I’m so blessed to be a part of this amazing journey,” Reese said.

