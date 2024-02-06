Prodigy Leadership Academy teacher Jayme Reese was recently recognized by Stanley M. Herzog Foundation as one of 12 Christian Teacher of the Year honorees.

The Herzog Foundation recognizes 12 Christian educators each year. To be nominated for recognition, according to the foundation’s website, educators must be a K-12 teacher at a five-day Christian or hybrid school in the U.S.; taught at a K-12 Christian school for at least one year; have plans to continue teaching after being recognized; demonstrate excellence in promoting Christian education to students; be highly respected by students, parents, colleagues and the community; and align with the foundation’s mission of helping “catalyze and accelerate the development of quality Christ-centered K-12 education so that families and cultures flourish.”

Reese has taught at Prodigy for the last seven years and is the high school lead teacher. She will be honored for her selection during the fall with a “special weekend of professional development opportunities and public acknowledgment" in Washington, D.C.