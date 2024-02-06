A 2015 fatal shooting case has been solved and the suspect sentenced to federal prison, but not for the killing, Cape Girardeau police chief Wes Blair said.

Michael T. Anderson

On March 21, U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced Michael T. Anderson, 25, of Cape Girardeau to 10 years in prison for a federal gun law violation. Blair said that was the maximum sentence allowed for that crime.

The police chief said Anderson early on was a suspect in the Nov. 15, 2015, killing of Quinton Davis Combs, 24, in the 500 block of South Frederick Street, but there was not enough evidence to arrest him.

Anderson, after being charged with the unrelated gun law violation, subsequently confessed to local and federal law enforcement officials he shot Combs, but that he did so in self-defense, Blair said. Police have no evidence to dispute that claim, Blair said.

The victimï¿½s mother, Felice Patton, formerly Roberson, said Monday while Anderson was not convicted of shooting her son, she and her family are glad he is behind bars.

Felice Patton, left, is kissed by her son Willie Brown while a prayer is said for her son Quinton Combs -- who was shot and killed in 2015 -- during a Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) prayer march June 10 in Cape Girardeau. More than 50 people including members of SNAP, Community Counseling Center, Mothers Demand Action and public safety officials came out for the second prayer march. Community members then walked down the streets from Indian Park to Ranney Park stopping at each location where people have died of violence. "If I can just help one person, it's not going to be in vain," Roberson said. Andrew J. Whitaker

ï¿½We are thankful he is off the streets of Cape Girardeau,ï¿½ she said.

But she added she and her family wanted Anderson charged and convicted of shooting her son.

ï¿½It is not what we wanted,ï¿½ she said. Still, she said, ï¿½we have closure.ï¿½

She credited federal authorities.

ï¿½I thank God for the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives),ï¿½ she said.

Patton said she believes Anderson was involved in other shootings in Cape Girardeau. Blair echoed that view.

ï¿½He has been on our radar screen for a lot of shootings,ï¿½ he said.