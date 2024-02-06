Plans move ahead for new VA health center in Cape Girardeau

Nearly four years after Congress approved initial funding for construction of a new veterans health care center in Cape Girardeau, final design work is slated to begin soon, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Angela Smith, public affairs officer with the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, said Tuesday plans have changed over time, but the project is moving forward.

ï¿½I think we are on the right path now,ï¿½ she said.

Smith said the new health center would replace the VAï¿½s existing outpatient clinic in Cape Girardeau with a larger facility that would provide more services.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., welcomed news of progress on the project.

ï¿½Veterans in the region need better access to quality health care, so Iï¿½m glad to see progress toward that goal. Iï¿½m closely following this project and look forward to seeing it come to life,ï¿½ she said in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, no relation to Angela, said in an email to the Southeast Missourian he wants ï¿½to see this project through completion as quickly as possible.ï¿½

The 8th District congressman blamed government ï¿½red tapeï¿½ for project delays.

ï¿½We were all excited when the Cape veterans facility was named for expansion; unfortunately that excitement has been met with frustration as the project has been slowed by unrealistic and inappropriate red tape over construction requirements ... the type of requirements which provided no benefit to the veterans but simply served to increase costs to taxpayers,ï¿½ the Salem, Missouri, Republican said.

He said the VA now has removed ï¿½many of the regulatory hurdles that were slowing construction and driving up costs.ï¿½

McCaskillï¿½s office, citing information from the VA, said a market survey was conducted in December to identify potential sites in Cape Girardeau to develop a new health care center to replace the VAï¿½s outpatient clinic.

The survey identified five vacant sites and one existing building at that time, according to the senatorï¿½s office. A final site has not been chosen.