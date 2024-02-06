Plans in the works to save Esquire Theater on Broadway in Cape

A plan to redevelop the historic but long-vacant Esquire Theater has Cape Girardeau civic leaders singing its praises and predicting this project could succeed where other efforts have failed.

Developer Cara Naeger has proposed renovating the building as a concert venue for local and touring bands.

Old Town Cape executive director Marla Mills said Tuesday plans call for installing flexible seating, allowing the structure to also serve as a venue for weddings, corporate events and art shows.

Mills said the revitalization organization has been working with Nagerï¿½s TAG Development company from Bloomsdale, Missouri, to bring the shuttered theater at 824 Broadway back to life.

Old Town Cape and the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce have helped lay the groundwork for the proposed development, including work on a feasibility study.

ï¿½We have been working with them for a long time,ï¿½ Mills said, adding a lot of research has gone into the proposed project.

The developer has been studying the idea for at least two years, Mills said.

Naegerï¿½s company plans to own, redevelop and manage the venue, Mills said.

ï¿½It will be a multipurpose venue,ï¿½ she said.

The vacant Esquire Theater on Broadway is seen Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

Naeger, Mills and chamber president John Mehner disclosed the project during a city council study session Monday.

ï¿½We have a passion for restoration,ï¿½ Naeger told the council. ï¿½It is a unique space.ï¿½

She called it ï¿½a high-risk project.ï¿½

Mills said the 71-year-old building needs major renovations.

ï¿½There are definitely some roof issues,ï¿½ she said the day after the council session.

Mills said the developer is looking at obtaining historic tax credits to help with the project.

Mehner said financial incentives would be key to implementing the project.