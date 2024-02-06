Planning document envisions new Cape city hall with safe room

A new Cape Girardeau City Hall could be on the drawing board within the next several years.

The proposed $11.25 million project, which could include a safe room that would double as City Council chambers, is listed on the latest draft of the city’s five-year plan of capital improvement projects.

The council is expected to review the updated planning document later this month.

The document identifies funded and unfunded projects, extending from fiscal 2017 to fiscal 2022.

The city-hall project is new to the list, as is the estimated cost.

But Mayor Harry Rediger said Wednesday city officials have made no decision about the future of the existing city hall.

“No decision has been made to leave city hall,” he said.

Built in 1937 as an elementary school, the brick building on Independence Street has served as city hall since September 1978.

City officials have said the heating and cooling system needs to be replaced.

The building also lacks an elevator. Adding one and upgrading the heating and cooling system could cost more than $1 million, according to city estimates.

Rediger said in February the building does not portray the image of a growing city. He said at the time he would prefer building a new city hall.

The draft of the capital-improvements plan proposes construction of “a multi-use facility.” In addition to a safe room that would serve as a large meeting room, the facility could provide space for storage of government records, according to the planning document.

No funding is in place for such a project, but the plan identifies possible funding sources.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides 75 percent of the funding for qualified, community safe rooms designed to withstand tornadoes. FEMA provided funding for a safe room in Jackson’s new civic center.