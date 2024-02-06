Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday

The Perryville - Bertling area boil advisory will last until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

The advisory was announced on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and is in effect for 110 homes on Perryville Road near Bertling. According to an email from the City of Cape Girardeau, the precautionary advisory may be lifted sooner but would not know until Friday. A water main break caused the advisory.

"The main was repaired. It blew out," the email states.