In Perry County, there are contested races for the county hospital board and the county health department.

Hospital board member Beth Guth of Perryville is seeking re-election to a five-year term. She faces a challenge from William “Bill” Bohnert of Longtown, Missouri.

Bohnert, a former Cape Girardeau police officer, has served as Perry County coroner since January 2017. If elected to the hospital board, Bohnert wrote in emailed responses to a candidate questionnaire that he would continue to serve as coroner.

According to Bohnert, there is a lack of transparency on the board. “There has to be more transparency by the board to the taxpayers/citizens of this county. I will not only be an advocate for the hospital, but also for the hospital employees and the citizens of Perry County.”

Perry County Memorial Hospital is owned and partially funded by Perry County taxpayers, he wrote.

“Board members must be able to set aside personal interests in favor of those of the hospital and “exercise independent judgment,” according to Bohnert.