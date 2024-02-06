Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, Oct. 1, to celebrate the grand opening of its new terminal and the introduction of a new daily flight service to Chicago by Contour Airlines. The event, scheduled for 10 a.m., marks a milestone for the airport and the surrounding communities, enhancing travel options and service quality.

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, formerly known as Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, has a storied history dating back to its establishment in the 1940s.

The New Terminal

The new terminal, which opened on Aug. 22, features modern amenities designed to improve the passenger experience. The facility includes spacious waiting areas, upgraded security checkpoints, and a new Pilot House restaurant.