NewsOctober 1, 2024

Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new amenities and flight to Chicago

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport celebrates the grand opening of its new terminal and launches a daily flight service to Chicago, marking a milestone for the community.

In addition to the new terminal, the airport is launching a new flight service to Chicago, replacing the previous route to Nashville. The service will operate daily.
In addition to the new terminal, the airport is launching a new flight service to Chicago, replacing the previous route to Nashville. The service will operate daily.
Katrina Amos, former airport director, talks to the crowd celebrating the launch of the new flights to Chicago. She thanked the former Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and current Mayor Stacy Kinder, as well as the airport board. Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin, back to camera, and Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz listen to her remarks.
Katrina Amos, former airport director, talks to the crowd celebrating the launch of the new flights to Chicago. She thanked the former Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and current Mayor Stacy Kinder, as well as the airport board. Cape Girardeau city manager Kenneth Haskin, back to camera, and Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz listen to her remarks.
Airport, city and chamber officials prepare to the cut the ribbon on the opening of the new airport terminal in Cape Girardeau.
Airport, city and chamber officials prepare to the cut the ribbon on the opening of the new airport terminal in Cape Girardeau.
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian
The new terminal, which opened on Aug. 22, features modern amenities designed to improve the passenger experience.
The new terminal, which opened on Aug. 22, features modern amenities designed to improve the passenger experience.
Helping with the opening, Haley Taylor and Haley Briscoe of Bold Marketing.
Helping with the opening, Haley Taylor and Haley Briscoe of Bold Marketing.
Media members watch as the first of the new flights to Chicago prepares to take-off.
Media members watch as the first of the new flights to Chicago prepares to take-off.
Newly appointed Airport Manager JoJo Stuart, on left, talks to Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck as Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz looks on.
Newly appointed Airport Manager JoJo Stuart, on left, talks to Perryville City Administrator Brent Buerck as Contour Airlines CEO Matt Chaifetz looks on.
The facility includes spacious waiting areas, upgraded security checkpoints, and a new Pilot House restaurant. Passengers on the first Contour flight to Chicago go through the security checkpoint on Oct. 1, 2024.
The facility includes spacious waiting areas, upgraded security checkpoints, and a new Pilot House restaurant. Passengers on the first Contour flight to Chicago go through the security checkpoint on Oct. 1, 2024.
The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, formerly known as Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, has a storied history dating back to its establishment in the 1940s.
The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, formerly known as Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, has a storied history dating back to its establishment in the 1940s.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 1, 2024, to celebrate the grand opening of its new terminal and the introduction of a new flight service.
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 1, 2024, to celebrate the grand opening of its new terminal and the introduction of a new flight service.
FLYCGI branding on the entrance of the new airport.
FLYCGI branding on the entrance of the new airport.
Brett Buerck of Perryville and newly appointed Airport Manager JoJo Stuart stand in front of a historical timelines of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, formerly known as Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport.
Brett Buerck of Perryville and newly appointed Airport Manager JoJo Stuart stand in front of a historical timelines of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, formerly known as Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport.
Media members set up on Oct. 1, 2024, before a water cannon ceremony at the new airport terminal in Cape Girardeau.
Media members set up on Oct. 1, 2024, before a water cannon ceremony at the new airport terminal in Cape Girardeau.
A view of the airport terminal in Cape Girardeau from the tarmac.
A view of the airport terminal in Cape Girardeau from the tarmac.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department shoots a water canon arch over the jet as it departs on its inaugural flight to Chicago. 
Cape Girardeau Fire Department shoots a water canon arch over the jet as it departs on its inaugural flight to Chicago.

Cape Girardeau Regional Airport will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony today, Oct. 1, to celebrate the grand opening of its new terminal and the introduction of a new daily flight service to Chicago by Contour Airlines. The event, scheduled for 10 a.m., marks a milestone for the airport and the surrounding communities, enhancing travel options and service quality.

The Cape Girardeau Regional Airport, formerly known as Cape Girardeau Municipal Airport, has a storied history dating back to its establishment in the 1940s.

The New Terminal

The new terminal, which opened on Aug. 22, features modern amenities designed to improve the passenger experience. The facility includes spacious waiting areas, upgraded security checkpoints, and a new Pilot House restaurant.

New Flight Service

In addition to the new terminal, the airport is launching a new flight service to Chicago, replacing the previous route to Nashville. The service will operate daily. Contour Airlines, which operates the flights, has negotiated code share partnerships with both United Airlines and American Airlines, meaning passengers can check their bags and pick them up at final destination if flying with one of those carriers or their larger group of partners.

For related stories, see Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings, Big changes at Cape airport point to continued growth, and Cape airport’s new terminal expected to open Aug. 22; grand opening set for Oct. 1

Check back later today for coverage of the official ribbon cutting, press conference, and more photos of the new terminal.

