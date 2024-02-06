Some sections of newly paved Main Street may have to be torn up to repair a downtown Cape Girardeau stormwater tunnel, deputy city manager Molly Hood said Monday.

A recent water-main break may have damaged an underground drainage tunnel, Hood said.

Four sections of pavement along Main Street near the Independence Street intersection may have to be removed as part of the project, Hood said.

Hood said a damaged tunnel could wash out ground under Main Street.

“We want to make sure there are no voids under the street,” she said.

The $1.24 million project to spruce up downtown with new pavement, sidewalks and lighting on Main Street began in February and was completed last month.

City engineer Casey Brunke said city crews plan to access the tunnel through a manhole to determine whether the structure was damaged when a nearby water pipe broke May 28.