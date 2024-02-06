All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 6, 2017

Part of Cape's Main Street may be torn up for stormwater tunnel repairs

Some sections of newly paved Main Street may have be torn up to repair a downtown Cape Girardeau stormwater tunnel, deputy city manager Molly Hood said Monday. A recent water-main break may have damaged an underground drainage tunnel, Hood said. Four sections of pavement along Main Street near the Independence Street intersection may have to be removed as part of the project, Hood said...

Mark Bliss avatar
Mark Bliss
A construction worker smooths out concrete after it was poured onto Main Street between Broadway and Themis Street on April 24 in downtown Cape Girardeau. A part of Main Street in downtown soon will be torn up again to repair a stormwater tunnel.
A construction worker smooths out concrete after it was poured onto Main Street between Broadway and Themis Street on April 24 in downtown Cape Girardeau. A part of Main Street in downtown soon will be torn up again to repair a stormwater tunnel. Andrew J. Whitaker

Some sections of newly paved Main Street may have to be torn up to repair a downtown Cape Girardeau stormwater tunnel, deputy city manager Molly Hood said Monday.

A recent water-main break may have damaged an underground drainage tunnel, Hood said.

Four sections of pavement along Main Street near the Independence Street intersection may have to be removed as part of the project, Hood said.

Hood said a damaged tunnel could wash out ground under Main Street.

“We want to make sure there are no voids under the street,” she said.

The $1.24 million project to spruce up downtown with new pavement, sidewalks and lighting on Main Street began in February and was completed last month.

City engineer Casey Brunke said city crews plan to access the tunnel through a manhole to determine whether the structure was damaged when a nearby water pipe broke May 28.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The water pipe has been repaired, but the condition of the stormwater tunnel is uncertain.

“We don’t know if damage occurred,” she said.

But Brunke said the water main “basically goes through the top” of the aging, stone masonry stormwater tunnel.

If the tunnel needs repairs, the city will do the work, she said.

Fronabarger Concreters, the contractor on the Main Street project, would come back and repave the torn up sections of Main Street, Brunke said. The city will work to keep the street open as much as possible during any repairs, she said.

“When it is done, it will all look brand-new,” Brunke said of any repaving.

mbliss@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3641

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 11
Show Me Center board inactive for over 4 years; university o...
NewsOct. 11
Water main break in Perryville-Bertling area of Cape fixed, ...
NewsOct. 11
Kenneth McElreath shares lifetime of aviation adventures at ...
NewsOct. 11
Salvation Army dispatches locals in hurricane response effor...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
NewsOct. 10
Court hears details of alleged on-campus rape as SEMO student faces felony arraignment
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
NewsOct. 10
VintageNOW fashion show returns with futuristic theme, charity focus this Saturday
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
NewsOct. 10
Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
NewsOct. 10
Social Security recipients will get a 2.5% cost-of-living boost in 2025, smaller than in recent past
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
NewsOct. 10
US inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years, though some price pressures remain
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
NewsOct. 10
Aftermath of Cape Girardeau’s graduation shooting: What went wrong, what’s next 
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
NewsOct. 10
Woman pleads guilty to fatally striking ex-husband with car, sentenced to 8 years in prison
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 9
Boil water advisory issued for some homes in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy