Oran police officer resigns amid accusations of timecard fraud

ORAN, Mo. -- The son of the Oran police chief has resigned his position as a part-time police officer for the city amid accusations of timecard fraud.

The accusations were raised by two women with current or past ties to Oran city government: former city clerk Debra Phillips and Cindy Seyer, wife of Alderman Neal Seyer.

Gregg Ourth

But police chief Gregg Ourth, the town's mayor and other officials in the small community have dismissed the accusations as unfounded.

The police chief, who ran unsuccessfully for Scott County sheriff in 2016, said, "There is absolutely nothing to these allegations."

He called the accusations "vindictiveness" on the part of Phillips and Cindy Seyer.

A special meeting

The issue was discussed at a special meeting of the town board April 26.

Phillips and Seyer asked aldermen to request the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigate the matter. Seyer said the patrol would do the investigation at no charge to the city.

The board went into closed session, where it voted against requesting an investigation. The vote was 7-0, with alderman Neal Seyer abstaining, according to board minutes.

Cindy Seyer said, "I feel there is a huge cover-up. This whole thing just stinks."

Phillips said she raised the issue three years ago when she was city clerk and subsequently was fired for doing so.

She said Ourth hired his son, Jason, as the city's only other police officer in February 2014 without seeking board approval or going through the regular hiring process.

Phillips said then-Mayor Tom Urhahn and Gregg Ourth told her to put him on the payroll. Phillips said she objected to the hiring, calling it nepotism.

Several aldermen also questioned the hiring, but Urhahn said the decision had been made, Phillips recalled.

A timecard issue

Phillips said Jason Ourth did not clock in or out while working as a police officer.

She said the police chief, who is salaried, clocked in his son's timecard, then manually would write in clock-out times.

Phillips, who handled payroll, said the police chief threatened her after she raised the timecard issue with him.

"He told me, 'You just better mind your own business,'" she recalled.

Phillips said Gregg Ourth told her to keep quiet.

"He said, 'If you go and say anything to anybody, I will choke you out and you will be done here,'" she quoted him as saying.

Phillips said Jason Ourth was being paid for hours he did not work. She and Cindy Seyer said they have not seen him patrolling in the city's lone police car.

"The only time he was in the patrol car was the day they hired him," Phillips said.

Phillips said she raised the timecard issue with Mayor Urhahn shortly before his term expired. She said he told her to take it up with the new mayor.

Gary Senciboy was elected mayor in April 2014. Phillips said she discussed the issue with Senciboy.

A short time later, in May 2014, she was terminated. Senciboy said he replaced Phillips with Urhahn.

'No-brainer'

Senciboy said it made sense to hire the retiring mayor as clerk.

"That was a no-brainer," he said.

Phillips said she believes she was terminated and Urhahn hired to cover up the timecard issue.

Senciboy said Urhahn's hiring had nothing to do with the timecard issue.

"I had the opportunity to hire the former mayor as my city clerk, and I would have been a fool to have not done it," he said.