State Rep. Barry Hovis praised law enforcement at the Respect for Law event Thursday in Cape Girardeau, detailing what it takes to be a good officer.

A good officer must be fair, honest and work hard, Hovis said. A former Cape Girardeau police officer, Hovis said "most of the people I worked with were doing it for the right reason."

Good officers earn the public's respects and their actions create "faith in our laws," Hovis said at the dinner, held at VFW Post 3838.

The dinner, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club, annually recognizes the contributions of law enforcement officers.

Six officers from four federal, state and local law enforcement agencies were recognized at this year's event.

Those honored included John Jordan, U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri and former Cape Girardeau County sheriff; Lt. Cameron "Mitch" Heath and Sgt. Michael D. Lynch of the Missouri State Highway Patrol; Lt. Eric Friedrich of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department; and Cpl. Richard Couch and Sgt. Bryan Blanner of the Cape Girardeau Police Department.

Hovis, a Gordonville Republican, said some of his fellow lawmakers have mistaken notions about policing, including a belief "we are locking up poor people so the cities can get rich."

There also is a public perception officers are engaged in the "gotcha type of thing," Hovis said.

But the goal of law enforcement officers, he said, is "to change bad behavior" in an effort to keep people from committing crimes.

"We have the right guys here," Hovis told the federal, state and local law enforcement officers gathered in the room.

He urged them to "keep up the good fight."

Jordan was honored for his law enforcement career spanning more than three decades, including 25 years as Cape Girardeau County sheriff. Last September, he was sworn in as a U.S. marshal.