State Rep. Barry Hovis praised law enforcement at the Respect for Law event Thursday in Cape Girardeau, detailing what it takes to be a good officer.
A good officer must be fair, honest and work hard, Hovis said. A former Cape Girardeau police officer, Hovis said "most of the people I worked with were doing it for the right reason."
Good officers earn the public's respects and their actions create "faith in our laws," Hovis said at the dinner, held at VFW Post 3838.
The dinner, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Evening Optimist Club, annually recognizes the contributions of law enforcement officers.
Six officers from four federal, state and local law enforcement agencies were recognized at this year's event.
Those honored included John Jordan, U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Missouri and former Cape Girardeau County sheriff; Lt. Cameron "Mitch" Heath and Sgt. Michael D. Lynch of the Missouri State Highway Patrol; Lt. Eric Friedrich of the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department; and Cpl. Richard Couch and Sgt. Bryan Blanner of the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
Hovis, a Gordonville Republican, said some of his fellow lawmakers have mistaken notions about policing, including a belief "we are locking up poor people so the cities can get rich."
There also is a public perception officers are engaged in the "gotcha type of thing," Hovis said.
But the goal of law enforcement officers, he said, is "to change bad behavior" in an effort to keep people from committing crimes.
"We have the right guys here," Hovis told the federal, state and local law enforcement officers gathered in the room.
He urged them to "keep up the good fight."
Jordan was honored for his law enforcement career spanning more than three decades, including 25 years as Cape Girardeau County sheriff. Last September, he was sworn in as a U.S. marshal.
Jordan told the crowd, "We are only as good as the community we serve."
Heath and Lynch were recognized for their efforts to help others.
Lynch helped raise money for a fellow officer battling brain cancer. Heath spearheaded a drive to fund a memorial to Troop E officers who have died in the line of service.
Friedrich was recognized for his more than three decades in law enforcement. He started out working in the jail before being promoted to a patrol officer. He now leads the criminal investigation unit of the sheriff's department.
Friedrich said Cape Girardeau County is one of the few places where all the law enforcement agencies work well together.
Couch was honored for his efforts working with local landlords to combat crime.
Police chief Wes Blair said Couch's "calming nature" helps put people at ease.
Couch said law enforcement officers have a "tough job."
One new officer once told him an individual had cussed at him. "I told him, 'Welcome to law enforcement, son,'" Couch recalled.
Blanner was recognized for leading a successful fundraising drive to expand the police department's canine program. As a result, the department now has four police dogs, one for each of the four shifts.
Blair said Blanner also has showed compassion for fellow officers involved in shooting incidents.
Blanner called the Optimist Club award, "humbling."
