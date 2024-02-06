Beer is not on tap at Houck Stadium, nor wine for that matter.
But in the future, Southeast Missouri State University might start selling alcoholic beverages at the stadium on game days, according to Brady Barke, the school’s athletics director.
“It is becoming more common (in college athletics) and that is something that we will explore at some point,” he said.
Still, it’s not on the menu for this football season, he said.
The university, he said, will evaluate “what kind of fan amenities we need to offer and whether that is something that we want to explore. I think there are pros and cons to everything that you do.”
Barke’s comments come on the heels of a decision by the University of Missouri-Columbia to sell beer and wine at Tigers football games, starting this fall.
The Southeastern Conference lifted its ban on alcohol sales this spring, becoming the last Power 5 conference to do so. Shortly after the SEC lifted its ban, Missouri began exploring the idea of adding alcohol sales.
Mizzou athletics director Jim Sterk said in a news release earlier this month “based on the experiences of other institutions, we expect Mizzou football fans will appreciate this new option.
“We also expect alcoholic beverage sales at Memorial Stadium will help reduce the incidents associated with binge drinking that can occur on game day. We consider that a win-win for our fans,” he said.
In the Southeastern Conference, any sales of alcoholic beverages in the public seating areas will be limited to beer and wine, and each institution choosing to sell alcohol is required to implement a server training program for staff.
Southern Illinois University in Carbondale has sold alcohol at its football stadium for several years.
Tailgating parties, which typically feature an abundance of alcoholic beverages, are a common occurrence outside college football stadiums.
That’s true at Houck Stadium, too.
In addition, Southeast boosters have long enjoyed adult beverages they brought into the stadium’s east-end, premium-admission, field-level section.
But no alcohol has been sold at the stadium’s concession stands.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.