Beer is not on tap at Houck Stadium, nor wine for that matter.

But in the future, Southeast Missouri State University might start selling alcoholic beverages at the stadium on game days, according to Brady Barke, the school’s athletics director.

“It is becoming more common (in college athletics) and that is something that we will explore at some point,” he said.

Still, it’s not on the menu for this football season, he said.

The university, he said, will evaluate “what kind of fan amenities we need to offer and whether that is something that we want to explore. I think there are pros and cons to everything that you do.”

Barke’s comments come on the heels of a decision by the University of Missouri-Columbia to sell beer and wine at Tigers football games, starting this fall.

The Southeastern Conference lifted its ban on alcohol sales this spring, becoming the last Power 5 conference to do so. Shortly after the SEC lifted its ban, Missouri began exploring the idea of adding alcohol sales.