Oliver North to speak at Lincoln Day in March

Oliver North, a combat veteran of the Marine Corps and president of the National Rifle Association, will speak at the 50th annual Lincoln Day celebration March 23 in Cape Girardeau.

The Cape Girardeau County Republican Women’s Club hosts the gathering.

Doors for this year’s celebration will open at 5 p.m. at the Osage Centre. The event will start at 6 p.m., according to a news release from the club.

The organization’s Jane Perry said members are excited about this year’s speaker.

“He’s just a national hero,” said Perry, who heads up publicity for the group. “We were really fortunate he said yes,” she added.

North, however, drew public scrutiny as one of the key players in the Iran-Contra arms scandal.

A national security aide in the Reagan-Bush administration, North was convicted in 1989 on three felony counts connected to the Iran-Contra controversy, which involved the United States government secretly selling arms to Iran in violation of an embargo at the time.

The dual purpose was to encourage the Iranian regime to free U.S. hostages while using the proceeds to skirt a ban and fund Contra guerrillas who were fighting the left-wing government in Nicaragua. North’s convictions were later overturned on a technicality.