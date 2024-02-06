Oak Ridge voters reject liquor by the drink, second time in four years

For the second time in four years, voters in Oak Ridge have rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed a local restaurant to serve liquor by the drink.

Voters Tuesday turned down the measure by seven votes, 30 to 23. Four years ago, a similar measure was defeated by three votes.

The village board did not take a stand on the issue but agreed to put it on the ballot as a result of a petition effort, board chairman Charley Schoen said last month.

Schoen said the defeat means the board won’t have to implement new liquor regulations.

“Less work I will have to do,” he said.

Oak Ridge area resident Charlie Glueck, one of the investors in the Flying Bluejay Cafe, said the ownership group wanted to sell alcohol during dinner hours only in an effort to make the business more profitable.

He and others circulated the petition, collecting 42 signatures to put the issue before voters.