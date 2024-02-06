Mark Gibbs has spent more than 26 years behind bars for killing his parents in their Southern Illinois home in 1992.

He was sentenced to life in prison. But at age 44, Gibbs could end up with a lesser sentence because of a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that mandatory life sentences for juveniles without the possibility of parole are unconstitutional.

A new sentencing hearing for Gibbs is scheduled for Friday at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro, Illinois.

The U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 decision in 2012 found such punishment violates the Eighth Amendment’s prohibition against cruel and unusual punishments.

Justice Elena Kagan wrote for the majority of the court that “mandatory life without parole for a juvenile precludes consideration of his chronological age and its hallmark features — among them, immaturity, impetuosity, and failure to appreciate risks and consequences.”

Two years later, the Illinois Supreme Court unanimously held the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision applied retroactively to sentences imposed before 2012, according to Rollie Hawk, public information officer for the Union County State’s Attorney’s Office.

“This voids the original sentence and entitles Mr. Gibbs to a new sentencing hearing,” Hawk wrote in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

Shobha Mahadev, clinical associate professor with the Northwestern Pritzker School of Law in Chicago, said the judge presiding over the resentencing hearing for Gibbs could reduce his sentence.

A standard sentence for first-degree murder today in Illinois can range from 20 to 60 years, according to Mahadev.

The judge can take into account whether the crime resulted from immaturity and whether the individual has “changed” over time, said Mahadev, who has studied the resentencing issue.