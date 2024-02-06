New police station nears completion; opening date announced

Workers sought to put the finishing touches on Cape Girardeauï¿½s new $11 million police station and municipal court Wednesday as city officials announced the new station near Arena Park will open on March 5.

The construction project should see ï¿½substantial completionï¿½ by Friday, said Sara Nenninger, the police departmentï¿½s administrative coordinator.

Police chief Wes Blair said crews are finishing painting, among other things. ï¿½There still is a little bit of flooring that needs to done,ï¿½ he added.

City manager Scott Meyer said new furniture still is being delivered and information technology and security equipment must be installed.

ï¿½It is looking real close to being done,ï¿½ Meyer said.

Blair said the police department plans to move from its Sprigg Street location to the new building at 2530 Maria Louise Lane over the first weekend in March and be up and running by March 5.

City officials plan to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, March 2. Open houses will be scheduled in late March or early April for the public to tour the facility, Blair said.

He said he wants to hold one open house on a weekday and another on a Saturday to make it convenient for the public to visit the station.

Cape Girardeau Municipal Court, which is now held at city hall, will relocate to the new facility by March 7. Court offices at city hall will be closed March 6 and no court will be held March 6 and 8.

Police administrative and records offices will close at noon on March 2 and reopen when the new station begins operations on March 5, city officials said.

Nenninger said the first weekend in March will be a busy time with computers, phones and numerous paper files having to be relocated to the new station.

Blair said a major task will be moving criminal evidence containers to the new station. The chief said officers must maintain a strict chain of custody while moving the containers.

Nenninger said the containers will be stored on rows of tall shelving that can be moved together or apart along tracks in the floor.

Police operations will take up the east part of the building while court offices and the courtroom will be housed on the west side.

Giant letters on the outside of the building proclaim Court and Police. A large, circular, Cape Girardeau city seal decorates the front of the building.

There are separate public entrances and lobbies for municipal court and the police department.