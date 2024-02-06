Cape Girardeau parks and recreation officials expect the city's water park to make a big splash this year, starting with the Memorial Day weekend.
The Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center kicks off its eighth season at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Penny Williams, recreation division manager for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, said the water park typically draws nearly 1,000 people a day.
Williams said attendance should be strong again this year during the water park's approximate 100-day season.
"I think we are going to have a very good season," she said.
Fueled by solid attendance, the water park has proved to be a moneymaker for the city, according to city officials.
Last year, nearly 80,000 people visited the water park, city officials said.
In 2015, when new water slides were introduced, more than 85,000 people flocked to the park, officials said.
A pirate-ship water feature and "Ship Wreck Island" are new features this year, Williams said.
The pirate ship will squirt water out the top and sides, she said. It also has two small slides.
Williams said the pirate ship is designed to appeal to children, ages 4 to 8.
The island also houses a pavilion that can be rented for birthday parties. Two handicapped-accessible bridges will provide access to the island. The Lazy River will flow under the bridges. One of the spans will have "a little spray feature" to cool floaters, Williams said.
There also will be an "island oasis" tiki-hut concession stand where visitors can buy such things as bottled water, sunscreen and Dippin' Dots ice cream, said aquatics coordinator Hannah Weathers.
Two new "funbrellas" also will be stationed on the island to provide some shade, Weathers said.
Williams said the pirate ship "will be a photo op" for adult visitors, but "it is definitely designed for the littler guys."
Two years ago, Cape Splash added water slides to appeal to teenagers and adults.
This year, the new attraction is for younger visitors, she said.
The water park has generated a profit for the city, finance director John Richbourg said.
In the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2016, the city earned a profit of more than $223,000 from the venture, he said.
For the 2016-2017 fiscal year, the city projected a profit of $218,000, Richbourg said. That figure is based on estimated revenue of $768,700, including over $92,000 in concession revenue, he said.
Expenses were projected at more than $550,000, mostly labor, Richbourg said.
The water park was the most expensive project in a $20 million facilities plan paid for by bonds and a parks and stormwater sales tax passed in an April 2008 election. Initial costs totaled more than $6 million.
New water slides were added two years ago at a cost of $1.27 million, funded with revenue from the city's restaurant tax.
The city recently spent another $724,000 in parks and stormwater sales-tax revenue to add the pirate ship and Ship Wreck Island to the water park.
City recreation staff spent Tuesday gearing up for the start of the Cape Splash season with lifeguard training throughout the day.
Weathers said 16 training sessions are being held this week for the various staff, including slide attendants and concession workers.
Water is flowing in the Lazy River.
"We are running maintenance checks on everything," Weathers said. "It is kind of a whirlwind of excitement."
Williams said the park draws visitors from a wide region. She said families make a point of stopping at the park during summer travels.
The park will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Aug. 10. Cape Splash then will be open only on weekends through Sept. 4. Weekend hours during that time will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, according to the city's website.
Cape Splash also can be rented for after-hour parties during the season, Williams said.
Besides the new features, there is one other change this season. Cape Splash will be offering discounted admission during twilight hours, Williams said.
Admission after 5 p.m. will be $5 for adults; $4 for children and for adults ages 60 and older.
The regular cost is $7 for adults and $6 for children and the elderly. Season passes also are available.
mbliss@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3641