Cape Girardeau parks and recreation officials expect the city's water park to make a big splash this year, starting with the Memorial Day weekend.

The Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center kicks off its eighth season at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Penny Williams, recreation division manager for the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, said the water park typically draws nearly 1,000 people a day.

Williams said attendance should be strong again this year during the water park's approximate 100-day season.

"I think we are going to have a very good season," she said.

Ship Wreck Island is a new, child-friendly feature at Cape Splash. Andrew J. Whitaker

Fueled by solid attendance, the water park has proved to be a moneymaker for the city, according to city officials.

Last year, nearly 80,000 people visited the water park, city officials said.

In 2015, when new water slides were introduced, more than 85,000 people flocked to the park, officials said.

A pirate-ship water feature and "Ship Wreck Island" are new features this year, Williams said.

The pirate ship will squirt water out the top and sides, she said. It also has two small slides.

Williams said the pirate ship is designed to appeal to children, ages 4 to 8.

The island also houses a pavilion that can be rented for birthday parties. Two handicapped-accessible bridges will provide access to the island. The Lazy River will flow under the bridges. One of the spans will have "a little spray feature" to cool floaters, Williams said.

There also will be an "island oasis" tiki-hut concession stand where visitors can buy such things as bottled water, sunscreen and Dippin' Dots ice cream, said aquatics coordinator Hannah Weathers.

Two new "funbrellas" also will be stationed on the island to provide some shade, Weathers said.

Williams said the pirate ship "will be a photo op" for adult visitors, but "it is definitely designed for the littler guys."

Two years ago, Cape Splash added water slides to appeal to teenagers and adults.

This year, the new attraction is for younger visitors, she said.